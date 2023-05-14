Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Kerith Renihan powered through the third set for a 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 win in the No. 1 slot to lead Lapel to a sweep of the singles matches and a 4-1 win over Eastern Hancock.
Kennedy Perrin, Kenzee Garringer and Raegan Wisehart dropped just two games in sweeping the singles matches as Elwood rolled to a 5-0 senior night win over Anderson.
Jersey Marsh and Amaya Collins drove in three runs each, and Paige Parker hurled four shutout innings as Frankton blanked Lutheran 11-0.
Jenna Rigdon doubled, tripled and drove in four runs and struck out seven over five innings as Liberty Christian posted a 19-6 win over Muncie Central.
Katie Duncan and Carley Holliday drove in three runs each, and Makenna Clouse homered for Madison-Grant in a 13-0 romp over Tipton.
Taylor Roundtree drove in three runs, and Charleigh Baledge homered and struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings as Alexandria handed Taylor a 10-5 defeat.
Shenandoah’s golf team shot a 172, good enough to defeat New Castle, Tri and Blue River Valley in a four-team meet. Ryan Craig and Cohen Shores each shot a 42 to lead the Raiders.
An RBI single by Landon Brown tied the game in the seventh before a bases-loaded single by Quentin Roberts was the walk-off winner for Lapel in the eighth inning in a 6-5 Bulldogs' win over Heritage Christian.
TUESDAY
Emily Bilyeu won her No. 2 singles match in three sets while Haylee Niccum took a 6-0, 6-0 decision at No. 3 singles and Frankton defeated Blackford 4-1.
Renihan, Gracie Lyons and Gracie Frazier dropped just two games in completing a singles sweep for a 4-1 Lapel win over Hamilton Heights.
Alexandria swept past Madison-Grant 5-0 behind wins from Allie Clark, Gabby Hosier, and Avery Cuneo in the singles matches.
Tyler Bates drove in four runs, and Bradyn Douglas tripled and scored four times as Frankton defeated Alexandria 13-3. Owen and Abram May each had an RBI for the Tigers.
Elizabeth Lee allowed just six hits and three earned runs in eight innings, and Madison-Grant scored the winning run on an error for a 4-3 victory over Mississinewa.
Aubree Engelking drove in four runs, and Makena Alexander added a double and an RBI as Frankton defeated Alexandria 8-3. Baledge doubled in a run for the Tigers, one of just four hits allowed by Eagles pitchers Paige Parker and Claire Duncan.
Eliza Findlay scattered eight hits over seven shutout innings, and Katelin Goodwin homered to lead Pendleton Heights to a 4-0 win over Greenfield-Central.
Kelsey Armes delivered the go-ahead run with an eighth inning sacrifice fly — her third RBI of the game — and Elwood edged Eastbrook 4-3. Olivia Shannon and Alivia Boston combined to allow just five hits.
Lapel swept its track dual meet with Sheridan, 62-50 for the boys and 81-32 for the girls. Cameron Smith won four events — 800, 1,600 and 1,600- and 3200-meter relays — for the boys while Sophie Goodwin won the girls 800 and 1,600 and teamed up with Amyiah Nunn, Jocelyn Love and Tara Dellinger to win the 1,600 relay.
Madison-Grant won the boys' and Frankton won the girls' competition in a three-team dual that included CIC rival Eastbrook. Clayton Hull won the high jump and the long jump for the Argylls while Sydney Duncan swept the girls' shot put and discus throws.
Alexandria’s boys and girls track teams each placed second in a three-team meet against Cowan and Wes-Del. Connor Etchison swept the shot put and discus throws for the boys while Lilly Thomas won the 3,200 and teamed up with Jacklynn Hosier, Kylan McFall and Claire Ogborn to win the 3,200 relay.
A birdie on the eighth hole highlighted a 39 for Craig, and Shenandoah (177) defeated New Palestine (183) and Eastern Hancock (204) in a three-team meet.
WEDNESDAY
Grant Humerickhouse and Nathan Hobbs shared medalist honors with rounds of 43, and Lapel defeated Madison-Grant 179-221 at Walnut Creek Golf Course.
Frankton shot a 189 at Cardinal Hills to defeat an incomplete team from Muncie Burris. Ryder Shepherd led the Eagles with a 42 while Haidyn Eiler came in with a 48.
Hannah Laughlin tripled, Krystin Davis doubled, and both drove in two runs as Lapel blanked Anderson 11-0. Ava Everman added two RBI while Karlie Jannings and Jordan Tracy combined on a two-hitter.
THURSDAY
Carson Cuneo doubled and drove in four runs to back the one-hit, 11-strikeout pitching of Jay Dillmon as Alexandria posted a 13-2 win over Elwood.
Maddox Beckley blanked Frankton on two hits and struck out 11 batters while Xavier Yeagy had two hits and an RBI as Madison-Grant defeated Frankton 4-0.
Dylan McDaniel drove in two runs — including the game-winner in the seventh inning — and Collin Osenbaugh doubled, tripled and drove in two runs as Shenandoah rallied for a 7-6 win over Muncie Central.
After surrendering six runs in the second inning, Anderson rallied for eight runs of its own in the third inning and went on to an 8-7 win over Lawrence Central. Jaxon Milburn and Conner Stump each drove in a pair for Anderson.
Kaitley Dickason and Lauren Wilson came back for a 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win at No. 2 doubles to lift Madison-Grant to a 3-2 win over Wabash.
Alexandria improved to 12-3 with a 5-0 win over Muncie Central behind singles wins from Clark, Hosier and Cuneo.
Addie Brobston, Bilyeu and Niccum posted singles wins in a 5-0 Frankton win over Shenandoah.
Jessica Thompson at No. 2 singles and Josie Graves at No. 3 singles won two-set victories to lead Pendleton Heights to a 4-1 win over Elwood. Garringer took a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles for the lone Panthers' point.
Grace Martin and Emma Manning stormed back for a 5-7, 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 doubles as Lapel took a 4-1 win over Warren Central.
Round-trippers ruled the day for Elwood as Kelsey Armes hit three home runs, Makenzie Cornwell rounded the bases twice on inside-the-park homers and the Panthers rolled to an 11-1 win over Alexandria. Both players drove in four runs while Olivia Shannon and Alivia Boston combined to allow just two Tigers hits.
Ava Everman had four hits — including a home run — scored three times and drove in five runs to lead Lapel to a 16-6 romp over Delta. Paige Stires hit a grand slam for the Bulldogs.
Dylan Hofherr won both the 1,600 and 800 to lead the Madison-Grant boys to a first-place finish at the Blue Devil Classic track invitational in Tipton. The girls team placed fourth, with Ariah Stanger taking first in the long jump.
FRIDAY
Amarah McPhaul won the 10-and 200 and anchored Daleville’s winning 400 relay team as the Broncos girls placed second at the Mid-Eastern Conference track championship. Daleville also had wins from Faith Norris (1,600), Jenna Brand (long jump) and Emilee Pugh (shot put).
In the boys meet, Keaghun Fitch won the 100 for Shenandoah as the Raiders claimed fifth place overall.
Ashlynn Duckworth doubled and drove in three runs, and Alexandria scored seven first-inning runs and rolled to a 13-3 win over Wes-Del.
SATURDAY
Cornwell was 5-for-6 with two home runs, three doubles, and seven RBI in Elwood wins over Bishop Chatard and Lawrence Central at the Bishop Chatard Invitational. Shannon had eight hits combined in the two games, and Boston added a home run for the Panthers.
At the Greenfield-Central Cougar Classic, Frankton defeated Seymour 10-1 to claim third place. The Eagles defeated Warren Central 23-2 behind four hits and five RBI from Amaya Collins and six RBI from Alexander in the opener before falling to the host Cougars 11-0 in the semifinal. Jilly Hilderbrand and Engelking each drove in three runs to back the combined shutout pitching of Duncan, Parker and Grace Kessinger against Seymour.
Pendleton Heights won the Shelbyville Invitational with a 3-1 win over Martinsville and a 4-3 decision over the host Golden Bears in the final. Lillian Coffel singled home the eventual winning run against Shelbyville, her second RBI of the game. Bo Shelton’s three-run homer lifted the Arabians over the Artesians in the opener.
Madison-Grant won the Argyll Invitational with a 12-1 win over Union City before defeating Cowan 7-2 in the title game. Duncan blasted her third grand slam of the season in the opener before throwing a complete-game victory in the championship.
Douglas drove in three runs, and Jarrett Morris enjoyed a 3-for-3 day with a pair of RBI as Frankton routed New Castle 13-3.
Xavier Yeagy doubled in the tying run, and Madison-Grant took the lead on a Tri-Central error for an 8-7 win in the first round of the Argyll Classic. The Argylls dropped a 10-5 loss to South Adams in the championship game.
Pendleton Heights bounced back from a 12-2 loss to the host Pioneers for a 12-2 win over Brebeuf to earn a split at the Mooresville Invitational. Nate Gilmet doubled and drove in four runs in the PH victory.
Renihan and Frazier rolled to two-set wins in their singles matches as Lapel edged Eastern 3-2 in the opener of the Lapel Invitational. The championship match against Greenfield-Central was canceled due to rain.
Craig fired a 79 and earned medalist honors on the third playoff hole, and Shenandoah claimed the Mid-Eastern Conference championship with a team score of 334, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Wapahani. Daleville tied for fifth at 374.
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Alexandria was crowned the CIC boys golf champion with a 332, topping runner-up Frankton by 15 shots. Liam Baker fired a 74 for the Eagles to earn medalist honors while the Tigers were led by Colton Eden’s 78, which was good for third overall.