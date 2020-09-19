MIDDLETOWN — One of the most talented all-around athletes in the area has navigated the difficulties of the recruiting process to make her decision of where to compete at the next level, thanks in part to the diversity of the campus and the opportunity to work with a successful coach with Hoosier roots.
The warmer climate did not hurt either.
Shenandoah senior Erikka Hill announced earlier this week she has verbally committed to accept a scholarship offer and compete in track and field at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida.
A three-sport star, Hill turned down multiple Division I offers to play volleyball and basketball as well as other suitors for track and field. She said it was a Zoom presentation from Miami throws coach Cory Young, who competed at the University of Indianapolis, that was a large part of swaying her decision.
“We were watching a video presentation from (Young), and thank goodness for Zoom,” Hill said. “I turned to my mom and said, ‘This feels like home to me.’”
Hill was the Indiana state champion in the shot put in 2019 at 44-foot-2. She said now, working with private coach Willie Little, she is employing a new technique and has improved her distance to 52 feet. That distance would be a new state record by nearly 2 feet and would have been one of the top 20 at the 2019 NCAA outdoor track championships.
Little competed with Young collegiately and helped connect the Miami coach with Hill.
Academics is vitally important to Hill, and she said Miami has everything she wants. She loves the diversity of the team — which includes athletes from Africa and Europe — as well as the fact the university meets her class goals. Among her possible majors are chemistry and molecular biology.
“They have my primary major and my backup major,” Hill said. “They also have the backup to my backup and the backup to my backup to my backup.”
She has always viewed athletics as a means to an end and a chance to spare her parents, Carl and Karis Hill, of the burden of paying for her college education. She is gratified sports has brought her to this place.
“I am so happy,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong. I welcome my parents helping me. I’m 18 now, well, almost 18, and I’m glad they don’t have to worry about taking out student loans for me, especially with my three younger siblings.”
Hill is the oldest of four children, with sisters Kayci and Mirah and brother Payten.
With the happiness of making her decision comes relief. She is now looking forward to finishing her volleyball season strong, going for a second straight basketball sectional championship and heading back to the state track finals. And she can simply enjoy the experience.
“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” she said. “Coach Young told me he wanted me now to go back to being a beast and have the best time of my life this year.”
As far as the 2021 state track championships, Hill is hoping to stand atop the podium with not only another title but with a state record in her pocket.
“My goal is to set that record where it can’t be broken,” she said. “I want to leave my mark.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.