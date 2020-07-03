The just completed decade saw numerous outstanding performances on the golf links from area high school athletes.
While the Pendleton Heights boys dominated the early part of the 2010s and the Lapel girls closed out the decade made going to the state finals a regular occurrence, only Anderson’s Morgan Nadaline earned THB Sports Area Player of the Year all four years of high school.
Here’s a look back at 11 of the best on the greens and fairways of the last decade.
Macy Beeson, Lapel (2019) — The 2019 THB Sports Girls Golf Athlete of the Year exploded on the scene as a freshman. Consistently shooting at or under par during the season, Beeson saved her best for the end of the season.
Beeson guided the Bulldogs to the program’s first ever trip to the state finals as a team and tied for 13th individually, earning All-State honors in the process.
Natalia Campbell, Lapel (2012-2015) — By the time Campbell finished her final round for the Bulldogs in the fall of 2015, she held every one of the program’s team and individual scoring records and was named the 2015 THB Sports Girls Golf Athlete of the Year.
She made it to the state finals individually in both 2014 and 2015, placing 50th and tied for 32nd at Prairie View. She went on to a successful college golf career at Holy Cross College and Keiser University.
Austin Davis, Pendleton Heights (2017-2019) — The area’s most consistent player the last two years, Davis was named THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year in 2018 and 2019.
Davis posted the area’s best postseason score with an 83 at the Noblesville sectional, missing out on advancing by just two strokes. He also earned All-HCC honors and was Madison County Medalist as a sophomore.
Trevar Denney, Pendleton Heights (2011-2014) — Denney earned 2014 THB Area Boys Golf Athlete of the Year after leading the Arabians to a top-five team finish at the state finals with a fourth place individual showing.
At the 2014 state finals, Denney shot a 36-hole total of 145, just four shots behind the state champion’s score. It was his second straight state finals trip, after a 59th place finish in 2013.
Zach Farrer, Pendleton Heights (2012-2015) — A part of back-to-back state finals trips for the PH boys team, Farrer stood alone in 2015 as the THB Area Boys Golf Athlete of the Year.
At the state finals, Farrer placed 46th in 2013 and 19th in 2014, firing a 36-hole score of 151 the second time around. The Madison County medalist with a 73, Farrer missed by just two strokes at regional of advancing to the state finals for a third straight year.
Kristen Hobbs, Lapel (2015-2018) — Hobbs earned consecutive THB Area Girls Golf Athlete of the Year awards after being the dominant player in both 2017 and 2018.
In eight nine-hole tournaments, Hobbs averaged a 37.25 score and was medalist each time out. She was Madison County and sectional medalist her senior year, helping Lapel advance to regional as a team for the first time in program history. Hobbs is preparing for her sophomore year with the Indiana State University golf team.
Tyler Meyer, Pendleton Heights (2011-2014) — A key member of the PH state finals teams of 2013 and 2014, Meyer placed 45th individually the second time at Prairie View, helping the Arabians to a fourth place finish as a team.
Meyer carded identical rounds of 78 in 2014 after a 36-hole score of 151 in 2013.
Morgan Nadaline, Anderson (2010-2013) — Nadaline hit the ground running as a freshman and never let up, earning four straight THB Sports Area Girls Golf Athlete of the Year awards.
The former Anderson great advanced to the state finals three times, including a fourth place finish as a senior, just three strokes off the lead. Her scoring average as a senior was 72.3 and Nadaline was a four-time Madison County champion, four-time All-NCC, named All-State three times, and was a three-time Indiana Golf Association Junior Player of the Year before continuing her playing career at Ball State.
Colin Proctor, Pendleton Heights (2011-2014) — The fourth member of the PH state finals teams, Proctor would continue his golf career collegiately at the University of Illinois before transferring to Ball State.
The 2011 THB Sports Boys Golf Athlete of the Year as a freshman, Proctor just missed the cut for the state finals as an individual, but contributed a 152 for the Arabians in both the 2013 and 2014 state finals, placing 23rd individually as a senior. He led PH to its first ever golf sectional championship in 2011.
Chase Simpson, Pendleton Heights (2012-2014) — The fifth player from the 2013 and 2014 PH state finals teams, Simpson contributed 36-hole scores of 160 as a sophomore and 169 his junior year.
Emily Tilton, Pendleton Heights (2011-2014) — A three-time state finalist for the Arabians, Tilton was named the THB Area Girls Golf Athlete of the year in 2014 after challenging for a state championship.
Tilton tied for 26th as a sophomore and placed 28th her junior season, but saved the best for last. She finished day one of her third state finals in second place, just one stroke out of first place, before settling for a seventh place finish with a two-day score of 154. Tilton won the Madison County championship in 2014 with a seven-under par 65, a tournament record at that time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.