FAIRMOUNT -- Both coaches agreed Friday's boys basketball tilt between Frankton and Madison-Grant was a big game to keep their thin Central Indiana Conference hopes alive.
Thanks to a near perfect third quarter and a breakout performance by an Eagles junior, it was Frankton that came away with that important victory.
Bryce Hodson scored six of his career-high 19 points in a third quarter that saw Frankton commit zero turnovers and overcome a two-point halftime deficit as the Eagles defeated the Argylls going away, 61-45.
With the win, Frankton (7-5, 2-1 CIC) not only picked up its first win over a team currently with a winning record but kept pace with conference front-runner Mississinewa, who defeated Blackford on Friday in a battle of conference unbeatens.
"It's a really important win for us," Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. "We've talked all season about getting better and better, so we're playing our best basketball at sectional time. I think tonight we took a step in the right direction."
Those steps in the right direction happened just before the end of a first half in which Frankton trailed by as many as six, but a Hodson jumper and a pair of Ethan Bates free throws pulled the Eagles to within 25-23 at the break.
"The halftime speech was basically, we told them that we had to come out and win the third quarter," Brobston said. "It's something that we haven't done and, in these tight games, it's time to toughen up and win one of these. Instead, let's defend at a high level, and I didn't think we defended in the first half like we did in the second half."
At the outset of the third quarter, the Eagles turned Madison-Grant (7-6, 1-3) over on five of its first six possessions. Frankton converted those turnovers into eight points, all on layups, one each by Hodson and Jacob Davenport and two by Ayden Brobston, who finished with 17 points. A third Brobston basket, also on a layup, gave Frankton a 33-25 lead.
The Argylls did not get closer than six the rest of the game.
"I feel like they just outtoughed us," M-G coach Brian Trout said. "They got a lot more physical and played a lot harder to start the second half than we did. And when they did, we just kind of backed down to it."
Hodson carried over his performance into the fourth quarter, scoring the first seven Eagles points. He opened the period converting a three-point play and, sandwiched around a pair of free throws, drove for an impressive reverse layup.
The junior entered the game averaging 6.3 points but posted his second straight double-figure performance after scoring 10 against Anderson Prep on Tuesday. New to the starting lineup, Hodson said the confidence in himself is growing.
"I've had some struggles hanging on to the starting side of things," Hodson, who also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks said. "I've been really working, and these past two games, I felt that I've improved, and this game I showed my true potential."
"I was real proud of Bryce stepping up tonight," Coach Brobston said. "These last two games, he's really come alive and gotten some confidence going for him."
The Argylls started strong and took a 14-13 lead at the end of the first quarter on Jackson Manwell's third trey. The junior was 3-of-4 in the quarter from beyond the arc but was blanked the rest of the night and finished with nine points.
M-G was led by junior Kaden Howell with 17 points and junior Grant Brown with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Led by Hodson and Brobston, the Eagles put four players in double figures as Luke Sheward scored 11, including eight in the fourth quarter, and senior Ethan Bates added 10, along with five assists.
Both teams are on the road for CIC matchups next Friday as M-G travels to Eastbrook and Frankton pays a visit to Luke Brown and Blackford.
The Argylls pulled away in the second half of the junior varsity contest for a 51-40 win over the Eagles. M-G sophomore Chad Harbert led all players with 14 points while freshman Colin Gardner paced Frankton with 13 points.
