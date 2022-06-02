PENDLETON -- Pendleton Heights coach Alan Holden has announced his retirement after leading the Arabians boys cross country team for the past 35 seasons.
“It is difficult for me to retire from coaching after so many years," Holden said in a statement. "I have loved being the boys cross country coach at PHHS. I want to thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to accomplish a life-long dream of coaching. I also appreciated having my daughter work as an assistant coach in the final years of my career. I will miss it, but it is time.”
The 15-time Hoosier Heritage Conference coach of the year leaves behind a long list of accomplishments that will be difficult for anyone to match.
During his tenure, Holden’s teams have been Madison County champions 19 times, conference champions 15 times, sectional champs nine times and regional champs six times. Additionally, he has taken 24 teams or individuals to the semistate and has had 40 individual runner compete in the IHSAA state finals. Of those 40 runners competing at the state meet, seven went on to become Indiana All-State and one was a state champion.
Plans to recognize Holden for his accomplishments will be announced by the PH athletic department at a later date.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better coach leading our young men in cross country," athletic director Chad Smith said. "We can count how many championships Coach Holden won, but we can’t count how many lives he made a difference in over his time. I wish Coach Holden the best in the future and know that I always have a loyal Arabian on my side."