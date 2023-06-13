ANDERSON — While high school basketball season may seem a long way off, opportunities abound for fans to see their favorite local hoops stars in action this weekend, both in Anderson and in the Indianapolis area.
It will also be an opportunity for players to show off their talents for college recruiters and test themselves against many of the best players from around the state.
Here is a look at this week’s basketball events involving area players:
IBCA SHOWCASE
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association and the Indiana High School Athletic Association will put on the 21st annual Top 100 Underclass Showcase, with the girls playing Thursday at Ben Davis and the boys participating Saturday at Brownsburg.
The girls' single session will begin with registration at 12:30 p.m., and -- following announcements and warm-ups -- the players will participate in skills stations with scrimmages between preselected teams beginning at 2 p.m. and running through 4:30.
Six area players are expected to attend -- Madison County leading scorer Jacklynn Hosier of Alexandria, Maddy Poynter and Laniah Wills of 2023 state runner-up Lapel, recent Grace College commit Emma Sperry from Frankton, shooting guard Jacelyn Starks of Anderson and dynamic playmaker Kaycie Warfel of Pendleton Heights.
The boys will be divided into two sessions, with the first opening at 10 a.m. and the second at 2 p.m. Both sessions will follow roughly the same agenda as the girls.
Pendleton Heights big man Josiah Gustin will participate with the first group while Lapel junior twins Bode and Brode Judge and Anderson swingman Damien King will take part in the second session.
Arabians coach Adam Ballard and former Lapel coaches Jimmie Howell and Greg Allison — the current coach at Eastbrook — will be among the coaches leading the drills and teams.
Both Showcase events are being held during the NCAA's scholastic viewing period, which allows coaches from NCAA Division I programs to attend in person. The events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day for spectators.
CLASS BASKETBALL ALL-STARS
Changes have been made to one of the most anticipated summer events in the area as the 15th annual Class Basketball All-Stars classic returns to O.C. Lewis Gymnasium on the campus of Anderson University.
This June the outgoing seniors game has been replaced by a second futures game, comprised of incoming sophomores and juniors. There will still be two juniors games with players who will be seniors later this year.
“As always, in any endeavor, you put an emphasis on what is working and what has run its course,” event director Steven Stremming said in a release. “In this case, we have decided to once again tweak the event and accentuate the positive. That being said, this year we are adding another Futures game to the boys' event and the girls' event and eliminating the graduating senior event.
"With the demands and requests of colleges/universities on graduating high school seniors, it was in our best interest to change what we are doing, and I am glad we did.”
The boys will play Friday with an area flavor in all four games.
In the first juniors game at 10:30 a.m., Meryck Adams of Daleville, Carson Cuneo from Alexandria and Nate Moore from Frankton — all top returning scorers — will play followed by sharpshooters Gavin Kelich of Madison-Grant and A.J. Demick from Shenandoah in Game 2 at 1 p.m.
Liberty Christian's Norm Anderson will coach in the juniors games.
The first futures game will include Anderson Prep’s Lincoln Fathauer at 4 p.m. with point guards Collin Lewis from Anderson and Joey Wright of Frankton set to wrap up the day in the 6:30 p.m. futures game.
Eight girls will play Saturday with half playing in the 10:30 a.m. juniors game and the rest finishing things off in the 6:30 p.m. futures game.
Starks, Sperry and Poynter will participate in the morning and will be joined by Sperry’s Frankton teammate, Amaya Collins.
Hosier, Wills and Warfel will play at 6:30 as will Daleville leading scorer Addisyn Gothrup.
Hosier’s father and Tigers head coach Mickey Hosier will coach in the final game.
Admission for the event varies -- $10 regular price, $7 for senior citizen, $30 for a family of five, $50 for a school team (up to 15 players) and children under 5 and coaches will be admitted at no charge.
ATOWN SHOOTOUT
Presented by the American Athletic Coaches Association and organized by coaches Norm Anderson and Donnie Bowling, the inaugural ATown Shootout will feature eight basketball teams at Anderson High School and Liberty Christian, with the host teams each playing three games.
Games begin at 11 a.m. at both sites with Arsenal Tech, Christel House, Pike, Tindley, Lutheran and Lawrence Central joining the Indians and Lions at both sites.
Anderson will face Pike at 12:05 p.m., Christel House at 2:15 and former North Central Conference rival Arsenal Tech at 3:20.
Liberty Christian opens the day at 11 a.m. against Tindley before facing Lutheran at 2:15 p.m. and closing the event at 4:25 against Christel House.
Admission price is $10 for the shootout.