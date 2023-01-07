LAPEL – Frankton surged to a six-point lead late in the game. And then Jacklynn Hosier started shooting free throws.
The Alexandria sophomore standout made 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and overtime on her way to 35 points, carrying the Tigers to a 55-48 victory Saturday night in the third-place game of the Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament.
“Obviously, I live with her and I’m with her all the time, and once she really started getting serious about basketball, her and I always talked about, 'You go to the free throw line and you make two,'” Tigers coach Mickey Hosier said. “You’ve got to have that kid that wants to be on the line and make two. She salted the game away, and I know she’s going to lose sleep over the one she missed.”
Hosier and the Tigers (12-4) have now defeated Frankton (11-5) twice this season, and Eagles coach Stephan Hamaker admitted he might need to find a different defensive strategy if the teams meet again.
“She was huge, kind of willed them back into the game when we had that six-point lead,” Hamaker said. “She’s incredibly good, difficult to guard. We essentially had two good players foul out who took turns trying to guard her, and she still ended up with 35.”
In the fourth, a Bella Dean jumper gave Frankton a 40-34 lead. But that evaporated quickly as Cali Crum scored on a second-chance shot, and Hosier banked in a long 3-pointer and made two free throws. At the other end, the Eagles hit just one of three free throws and turned the ball over on another possession.
“Maybe no turnovers would be nice,” Hamaker said. “But we had a couple of good looks, too, and maybe you hit a free throw here or there. I think we had a one-and-one opportunity and didn’t hit it, and that changes the whole complexity of the game.”
In the final seconds of regulation, Lily Harpe made two free throws to give the Tigers a 43-41 lead, Dean hit two at the other end to tie the game, and the Tigers couldn’t get a shot off, sending it to overtime.
But in the extra four minutes, Alex quickly took control, getting a three-point lead when Kylan McFall hit a 3-pointer from the corner. From that point on, it was Hosier at the line.
“I just told my team that in those final minutes of the fourth quarter and in all of overtime, we just made a bunch of winning plays,” Coach Hosier said. “We needed somebody besides Jacklynn to step up and put one in, and Kylan McFall hit a big shot there when we were trying to come back.”
Hosier’s points came in spurts. She scored nine quickly in the first quarter, making three of her first four 3-point shots. Then she was shut out in the second quarter, going 0-for-5 from the field and missing the front end of a one-and-one.
But she hit two more 3s in the third and dominated the fourth quarter and overtime, scoring 19 in that stretch.
Hosier’s supporting cast included Harpe with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Crum with nine rebounds.
“We made a bunch of stops and rebounds, which against Pendleton we made a bunch of stops and gave up offensive rebounds,” Coach Hosier said.
Harpe’s effort included a four-point play in the second quarter, and her improved confidence did not go unnoticed by Hosier, who hollered from the sideline, “I told you!”
“We had told her in a timeout that she was having open shots and not shooting them, and I said, ‘Take the shot,’ and we even said, ‘If they’re coming at you, maybe they’ll foul you,’ so then she shot it and got fouled,” Hosier said. “Lilly is one of those people who, when she makes mistakes it just piles on her, so I was really trying to get a smile out of her.”
Frankton was led by Emma Sperry’s 23 points and 12 rebounds. She asserted herself after halftime, scoring seven in each of the third and fourth quarters. Amaya Collins added 11 points, including eight in the second quarter.
“I thought Collins stepped up big-time and hit some shots for us when we needed her to, and I thought she did a great job of taking care of the ball,” Hamaker said. “Sperry -- sometimes I don’t know if Sperry really knows how good she is. She’s just so long, and I think she’s a matchup issue for people.”