ELWOOD -- Elwood and Alexandria began their 2019-20 athletic year Wednesday, with a dual girls golf match at Elwood Golf Links.
Both squads went into it with two simple objectives, to get into position where they can improve as the season goes on and to enjoy themselves.
If the scores were any indication, Alexandria’s girls had the bigger smiles on their faces. The first four Tigers totaled 195 strokes to 220 for the Panthers.
Gracyn Hosier, a junior playing in the No. 3 spot for Alexandria, had the low round of the 10 golfers with a 44 on the recently-opened original (south) nine at the Links, which became an 18-hole layout in June.
“They’ve never played this nine; they’ve played the other (north) nine before,” Alexandria coach Bruce Johnson said. “So I was pretty proud of them today.”
This is a tight and experienced Tiger squad, and their performances reflected that on opening day.
Senior Chloe Cuneo (No. 1) and junior Kelsey Rhoades (No. 2) both shot 50 and junior Emma Howe (No. 4) carded 51. Sophomore Jordyn Rordin, in her first varsity match, had a 66.
“They’re fun and they enjoy the game,” Johnson said. “They’re a great group of girls and they’re all good friends. Jordyn is a big plus to this team and it’s going to be a fun year.”
Elwood junior Sidney Tincher, at No. 2, paced her side with a 46.
Senior No. 1 Claudia Leavell shot 53 and sophomore Taylor Ash, the other Panther who played last year, had a 56.
Freshman Olivia Savage checked in at 65 and junior Allie Johnson, another first-year golfer, scored 66.
“I think we have some improving to do, but overall, I’m happy that they stuck with it, finished strong and never gave up,” Elwood coach Lydia Retherford said. “You’re happy if you hit a good shot and you’re discouraged when you hit a bad shot, but overall, I think they’re enjoying themselves.”
Both coaches said there’s plenty for their players to shoot for going forward.
“I’d like to see the top four get into the 42-to-45 range for nine holes, consistently,” Johnson said. “I think they can do that if they keep working at it.”
Retherford has the same thing in mind for Leavell and Tincher, as low in the 40s as possible on average.
“As for the other three girls, I’d like to see them improve their scores and just get better,” Retherford said. “I’d like to see them (go) leaps and bounds from today.”
Both teams get Wes-Del for their next matches. Elwood meets the Warriors today at Muncie Elks and Alexandria has its turn Monday at Yule Golf Club.
The Tigers and Panthers will see each other three times at the Links this month and play both nines each time, in the Big Cat Invitational Aug. 17, the Madison County Tournament Aug. 24 and the Central Indiana Conference meet Aug. 31.
