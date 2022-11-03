MIDDLETOWN — The visiting Alexandria Tigers and homestanding Shenandoah Raiders had several things in common when the two met in Thursday’s season opener. Both teams have just two seniors on the roster, play a 1-3-1 trapping defense and were playing young players in key backcourt positions.
The biggest difference Thursday was only Alexandria has Jacklynn Hosier.
The sophomore guard poured in a career-high 31 points and accounted for 14 of her team’s 16 field goals as the Tigers rolled past the Raiders 40-21.
“Yeah, I think we’ll keep her,” Alex coach, and Jacklynn’s father, Mickey Hosier said. “She played good tonight. My favorite part of her game is that, while she’s scoring a lot of points, she was making good passes.”
For the game, she made 12 field goals — including five 3-point baskets — and two free throws and assisted on first-half baskets from Lily Harpe and Kylan McFall. She also led the Tigers with six rebounds and seven steals. She accounted for Alexandria’s first 34 points until Harpe scored on a driving layup for a 36-12 lead late in the third quarter, the first Tigers’ field goal Hosier did not score or assist on.
“There’s going to be games coming up where teams are going to try to take her away, so we’ve got to get other people involved,” Coach Hosier said.
Both teams struggled to take care of the basketball, with Shenandoah committing 37 turnovers to 28 by Alexandria. The Tigers coach was happy with the first number but not so pleased with the second.
“We want to build our program on pace and pressure. That’s what we talk about all the time,” he said. “Forcing (37) turnovers, I can live with that, but I can’t live with 28. This is the most inexperienced team we’ve had, and where we finish and where we start are two different things. So it’s a good starting off point.”
It was a tough matchup for Shenandoah’s young guards and a disappointing debut for first-year head coach Hayley Wilson. She said the Raiders emulated what Hosier and the Tigers did defensively last year and are hoping for similar results.
“I watched their team from last year, and I told (Mickey) that that was the team we were trying to be,” she said. “We wanted to play a similar style. I saw a lot of similarities between our strengths and their strengths, their weaknesses and our weaknesses.”
If there was a Shenandoah silver lining, it might be at the end of a tough night freshman guard Gabby Patrick had a stretch of playing well in the fourth quarter. She struggled early with turnovers and handling the Tigers’ pressure, but back-to-back steals by Patrick led to an assisted layup from Kim Farmer and a 3-point basket by Patrick herself.
Outscoring the Tigers 9-4 in the final period gives the Raiders something to build on.
“She’s definitely somebody I look to first thing,” Wilson said of Patrick. “We have a saying to win the fourth quarter. We might not win the game, but we can win this fourth quarter.”
Harpe finished with seven points for Alexandria while Aleyna Sharritts led the Raiders with six points and Kayla Muterspaugh added seven rebounds and two blocks.
The Tigers rolled past Shenandoah 40-23 in the junior varsity game, led by Charleigh Baledge with nine points, tops among all players. Clara Walker and Lydia Schwagmeier led the Raiders with seven points each.