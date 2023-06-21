ANDERSON — Unlike middle sister Jan on "The Brady Bunch" television show, Alexandria’s Jacklynn Hosier — the fourth of seven siblings — hardly goes unnoticed.
In fact, despite the long shadow cast by her coach, athletic director and father Mickey, she has absolutely stood out during her first two seasons playing basketball for the Tigers.
She was Madison County’s leading scorer last season, has amassed 866 points total in just two seasons and was chosen for the Class Basketball All-Star Classic at Anderson University for the second straight year.
This time around, she was joined by her father as he led her team as coach of the Futures All-Star team Saturday afternoon.
There aren’t many better ways for the Hosiers to spend Father’s Day weekend than on the basketball court, playing and coaching the sport that has long been a vital part of their lives.
“I’m trying my best to enjoy it, but you also want her to succeed,” Coach Hosier said.
The Hosiers were on the winning side by a 64-56 score with Jacklynn scoring 10 points, grabbing seven rebounds and handing out an assist against an elite group of players from around the state.
She is described by her father as the child to which he is most similar. While that can be a positive in terms of being competitive with a common goal, it can also lead to moments of conflict.
“During games, he can be yelling at me and I just give him a look,” Hosier said. “It’s usually not that much. We get along most of the time. But at practices and games it’s like, 'You gotta settle down dad.'”
“Sometimes it’s good and sometimes, we want to fight,” Coach Hosier said. “And I think that’s great. I love that she’s not the type of person to back down.”
Coach Hosier and his wife, Amanda, were both star athletes during their time at Alexandria, she on the volleyball court and he as a point guard who went on to a successful career at Ball State. He said it is special watching their kids — including older brother M.J. and sisters Gracyn and Gabby — compete successfully at athletics.
His favorite part is how prepared his children will be for life after dealing with — and learning from — the adversity that comes with athletic competition.
“I think there’s so much that can be learned from athletics,” he said. “For us, it was about getting on a bus and being a teammate, answering the coaches that are eventually going to become bosses. Every coach is different just like every boss is different.”
With two seasons of high school competition remaining, Hosier’s talents are ideally suited to play at a high collegiate level. In her father, she has an invaluable asset to aid with navigating the complicated world of recruiting.
While any coach can already see she can play, her father can help with the intangibles college scouts are looking for.
“He’s always in my ear with what I need to do. It’s the little things,” she said. “It’s the simple things that make you better, the boring stuff.”
“I try to give her a little advice when I can, but in the end, it’s her journey,” he said. “I’m fairly certain that every coach knows you can play, but what is your body language like when things don’t go your way? What kind of teammate are you? Those kinds of things.”
For Coach Hosier, this weekend’s all-star event was a similar opportunity to what he had while also coaching Gracyn and Jacklynn at Alexandria.
It is bonus father-daughter time.
“Another aspect to it is that you get to see your daughter in a different light than you see at home or in school,” he said. “I’ve always tried to look at it as an extra two hours I get to spend with my daughter every day. Not everyone is that lucky. It was special with Gracyn, and now it’s special with Jacklynn.”
“It’s super fun,” Jacklynn added. “My dad I and are really close, so getting to spend time with him, I really enjoy it. Sometimes we butt heads, but I enjoy spending time with him.”