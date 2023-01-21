ANDERSON — A combination of a strong shooting performance by the opponent and some careless offense on its own part did in the Anderson girls basketball team in its North Central Conference finale.
Gabby Richie scored 25 points and spearheaded a 3-point blitz as Logansport outlasted Anderson 62-49 Saturday afternoon at the Tipi.
The Berries improved to 12-8 overall and 7-2 in the NCC while Anderson fell to 6-13 and 5-4 in the conference. It was the NCC finale for both teams.
Richie connected five times from beyond the 3-point line as Logansport finished the game 8-for-17 overall even after missing its final four attempts. She was 2-for-3 in the first half and had six points as the Berries opened with the game’s first eight points.
“They shoot it really well, and we knew that,” Anderson coach Joseph Adams said. “But you don’t realize how well they shoot it until you’re playing them.”
Anderson responded with a 12-3 run and took its first lead at 12-11 on a Makhile McWiliams basket in the paint.
McWilliams was responsible for two other first-half leads for the Indians as she found Jacelyn Starks on the wing for a 16-14 lead and scored herself in the paint for a 22-20 advantage.
But the Berries scored the final eight points of the half — including a pair of drives from Lydia Goad — for a 28-22 lead at intermission.
During that Berries' run, Anderson committed two of its seven first-half turnovers. While seven is not bad number for a half, those two late miscues were a precursor of the dominant second-half storyline
Logansport stretched its lead to 33-24 after a Goad 3-pointer early in the second half.
But McWilliams scored six straight points and Zoe Allen added a pair of Anderson free throws to trim the deficit to one at 33-32. But the Indians turned the ball over on their next three possessions and four of their next six, and the Berries took full advantage.
Goad hit back-to-back 3-pointers off a pair of steals, and another Richie bomb moments later pushed the lead to 45-34 midway through the third quarter.
“When you turn the ball over like that and they come down and hit a three at the other end, it just absolutely kills you,” Adams said. “There were a couple times when they did miss, they got an offensive rebound and a second chance that was a three, and that really killed us.”
As they had done most of the game, the Indians came up with an answer. A McWilliams rebound basket started — and a McWilliams drive capped -- an 11-3 run into the early part of the fourth quarter as the Indians clawed back to within three points.
Those were the final points of the game for the Anderson senior, who fouled out at the 3:57 mark with 18 points, 13 rebounds and three assists — all team bests.
“She was really good tonight,” Adams said. “The thing about (Logansport) is that they don’t have a ton of size, so we thought we could score inside. She’s really hard to guard, she catches it around the free throw line, she drives and she finishes well.”
The Berries were 8-for-8 at the free throw line and outscored the Indians 13-4 the rest of the way while Anderson committed four more turnovers in the final three minutes.
Starks added 15 points and Allen — despite missing much of the first half with foul trouble — added 10 points and five steals.
Richie also had seven rebounds, five assists and five steals while Goad finished with 17 points for the Berries and Kendra Sutton added 14 points.
Along with the rest of the girls basketball teams in the state, Anderson will learn what its tournament road will look like Sunday afternoon when the IHSAA holds its sectional draw at 5 p.m. Then the Indians will close out the regular season with home games Tuesday against Warren Central and Thursday for senior night against New Castle.
“I think, at this point, Warren is going to be the best team we’ve played -- which is crazy considering who we’ve played,” Adams said.
The Berries came from behind in the junior varsity game and held on for a 29-28 win. Freshman De’Mani Kirksey led the Indians with eight points.