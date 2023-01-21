Weather Alert

...Accumulating snow expected late tonight and early Sunday... A quick moving area of low pressure will move across the Ohio Valley late tonight and depart the region by Sunday afternoon. Accumulating snow of 1 to 2 inches will be possible across central Indiana from 400 AM through mid day as this system passes. Isolated amounts of 3 inches will be possible. Snow may result in slick and snow covered surfaces late tonight and on Sunday morning. Exercise caution if you plan on driving. Slow down and allow extra time time to reach your destination. Be prepared to use winter weather driving skills.