LAPEL — Smiling through tears welling in his eyes and donning the same Navy blue sports jacket he wore at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in 2016, Jimmie Howell stood in front of his town, his family and many of his former players and teammates and accepted another enshrinement into immortality.
Prior to its varsity boys basketball game against Frankton, Lapel honored the Hall of Fame coach by naming its court for the two-time state champion.
Going forward, the Bulldogs' home games will be played on “Jimmie Howell Court.”
“You just don’t think it’s ever going to happen,” Howell said. “Frankton gave me my first opportunity to coach, and Lapel gave me a chance to come home. … The one thing I’m the most happy about is that it’s called ‘The Jimmie Howell Court’ and not ‘The Jimmie Howell Memorial Court,’ That’s the first thing that went through my mind when I found out it was going to happen. I had to survive until this night.”
During Thanksgiving week, it was a way for Lapel to express gratitude to the man who, after starring for the Bulldogs as a player, lifted the program to new heights as its head coach.
“Coach Howell had a great impact on Lapel basketball and Lapel athletics,” Lapel athletic director Bill Chase said. “The showing of support from past players and the community was awesome tonight. It just goes to show you how much the community respects Coach Howell and appreciates what he has done for this school and community.”
Howell first learned of the honors being bestowed upon him in late September during the girls golf regional at Edgewood when he was watching Lapel’s Macy Beeson advance to the state finals. His long-time friend and assistant coach Ron Buckner shared the news.
Howell ranks 14th on Indiana’s all-time wins list with 625 over 40 years on the sideline for boys teams, and he won an additional 43 games as a girls coach. During his 16 full seasons — and four games in his final campaign — at Lapel, he won 263 games, three sectional titles, a Madison County tournament and two state championships.
He is still coaching as an assistant to his son J.R. Howell at Zionsville.
A giant in Lapel, Howell is also revered by those he competed against and, in some cases, mentored at the same time.
“One thing that I always loved about him was that he was like Garth (Cone) and was willing to help young coaches,” Alexandria girls coach and athletic director Mickey Hosier said. “When I first got into coaching, he (offered) anything I needed, whether it was scouting or just a question about basketball. That’s what I want to be as an older coach now.”
“It’s quite an honor, and he is so deserving of it,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “I think for all us young coaches coming up, there were a lot of things we could learn from his program. What he’s done for boys basketball in this state speaks volumes.”
Players from his teams at Frankton, Mount Vernon, Muncie South, Lapel and Zionsville were in attendance for the ceremony.
“Some of the kids here tonight, I hadn’t seen in years,” Howell said. “The honor of having my name on the court is great, but I’m equally happy seeing some of these kids I hadn’t seen in a while.”
Howell said it was fitting this event was held when Frankton came to town.
“Two reasons it was, it is a huge rivalry,” he said. “I’ve been involved in a lot of rivalries, and this is as good as any. And my first chance to coach was at Frankton. For both those reasons, I’m glad it was this one.
“I’m very blessed. I’m a very blessed guy.”