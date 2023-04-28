INDIANAPOLIS — Forty Indiana high school seniors — including two area players — have been named winners of 2023 scholarship awards from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Wednesday.
The IBCA — a statewide coaches group with about 2,400 members — this year is presenting a grant of $500 to each recipient in the names of Marion Crawley, Junior Mannies and Pat Aikman. Through the years, the IBCA has awarded about $780,000 in scholarships to Indiana student-athletes.
Jase Howell of Madison-Grant and Kenyan Troxel from Shenandoah were among the 37 seniors from across the state to earn a Crawley scholarship.
“I would like to congratulate you for being selected as a recipient,” IBCA executive director emeritus Steve Witty wrote, informing winners of the various selections. “Thank you for your contributions to Indiana high school basketball, and best of luck as you move on to the college of your choice.”
A total of 37 Crawley Scholarships were presented to 18 boys, 14 girls and five student managers.
Criteria for the Crawley Scholarship includes achievements in basketball and academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to one’s school and community. Crawley was a four-time boys basketball state championship coach — two with the Washington Hatchets and two with the Lafayette Jeff Bronchos — who amassed 644 career wins. He later became the first executive director of the IBCA.
Projected to be his class’ valedictorian, Howell paced the 17-7 Argylls at 16.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game and was a 44% 3-point shooter and connected on 78% of his free throws.
Troxel played in 19 games last season for the Raiders and averaged 3.3 points per contest. He was a team captain and earned the team’s Mental Attitude award. He shot 57% from the field and 64% at the free-throw line.
“These are deserving young people who help make coaching a great profession,” Witty said of the winners.