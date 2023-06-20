FAIRMOUNT — The valedictorian for his senior class, Madison-Grant’s Jase Howell earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average and has been rewarded with the THB Sports Boys Scholar Athlete Award for 2023.
Howell led the Argylls on the court with 16.5 points, 6.4 assists and 2.8 steals per game to earn Honorable Mention All-State from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, and was named Academic All-State and All-Central Indiana Conference in both basketball and cross country. He has earned a full-ride tuition scholarship through the Hazelbaker Foundation to Indiana University where he will study Human Biology.
The foundation, named for Summitville philanthropist Ralph Hazelbaker whose name adorns the Summitville Public Library, funds educational opportunities for outstanding Madison-Grant students.
Howell also earned a $500 Crawley Grant from the IBCA. The criteria includes achievements in basketball and academics, participation in extracurricular activities and service to the school and the community, and only 37 grants were awarded to players and student managers in 2023.