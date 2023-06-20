PENDLETON -- When Ricky Howell went down with Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2022, he could have called it quits. After all, he had already missed the 2022 high school season with a broken foot and missed his freshman high school season due to COVID-19.
However, when the senior pitcher learned he could still swing a bat, he wanted to do whatever he could to help contribute to the Arabians in his final season. Sure, he wouldn’t be able to add his mid-90s fastball to Pendleton Heights’ pitching staff, but any way Howell could be involved would be enough.
Coach Matt Vosburgh has been vocal about Howell’s determination and positive attitude throughout his injury struggles, valuing his bat and dugout presence. In 2023, the THB Sports Boys Mental Attitude Award winner finished in the top three in hits, home runs, RBI, stolen bases, runs and doubles.
Howell plans to continue his baseball career by getting back on the mound at the collegiate level, first starting at Wabash Valley College before hoping to transfer to Indiana University if he’s up to the lofty standards he holds himself to. Wherever Howell ends up, he will certainly bring his noted positive attitude with him.