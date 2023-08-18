SHARPSVILLE – Madison-Grant's Cole Stitt scored five touchdowns Friday night, and the Argylls surged to a 41-7 lead before both teams went to the reserves.
Madison-Grant finished with a 58-27 victory against Tri-Central.
It’s M-G’s second straight season-opening victory against the Trojans and the third time in the last four years the Argylls have started 1-0.
Tri-Central dropped last year’s opener 48-7 and finished 4-7.
Madison-Grant hosts Southern Wells (0-1) next week.
ALEXANDRIA 49, WES-DEL 12
ALEXANDRIA – The Tigers’ offense lived up to high expectations with its highest Week 1 point total since 2014 when it put up 71 points against the Warriors.
Alexandria won the opener for the first time since taking an 18-16 decision against Wes-Del in 2019.
Eastern Hancock defeated the Tigers to start each of the past three seasons.
Alexandria travels to Wabash (0-1) next week.
SHENANDOAH 28, FREMONT 7
MIDDLETOWN – Evan Fries scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, and the Raiders took two interceptions to the house to start 1-0 for the second straight year.
It was the Eagles’ first Week 1 defeat since a 2020 loss to Adams Central.
Max Seaburn and Landon Barr scored the defensive touchdowns for Shenandoah. Landen Reddick clinched the game with another pick late.
The Raiders travel to Heritage Christian (1-0) next week.
HAMILTON HEIGHTS 26, LAPEL 14
ARCADIA – The Huskies won a dogfight with Lapel for the second straight season.
The Bulldogs fared much better than last year’s 34-7 defeat, however.
Lapel hosts Frankton (0-1) in its annual rivalry game next week.
YORKTOWN 55, ANDERSON 6
YORKTOWN – The Tigers scored their ninth straight season-opening victory against the Indians and enjoyed their highest Week 1 scoring output since at least 1993.
Anderson hasn’t started 1-0 since defeating Fort Wayne Northrop 17-14 in 2011.
The Indians host Pendleton Heights (1-0) next week.