MIDDLETOWN – Mayson Lewis scored three touchdowns, and Shenandoah shut out Cardinal Ritter 41-0 for its third straight win and fifth in the past six games.
Haygen Tomlinson, Evan Fries and Carson Brookbank also found the end zone for Shenandoah.
Cardinal Ritter ended its season at 1-8.
Shenandoah (6-4) travels to Heritage Christian in next week’s semifinals.
ALEXANDRIA 48, ELWOOD 8
ALEXANDRIA – Carson Cuneo scored four touchdowns and Abram May added a pair of scores as the Tigers put up their highest point total since upsetting Eastbrook 49-33 on Sept. 16.
Elwood’s lone touchdown came on a 57-yard reception by Alex Munoz, who also scored the 2-point conversion. The Panthers season ended at 0-10.
Alexandria (6-4) travels to Eastbrook for the semifinals next week.
GREENFIELD-CENTRAL 34, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 28
GREENFIELD – Isaac Wilson rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and was 14-of-15 passing for 126 yards and another score.
Nick Trout also returned a fumble 33 yards for an Arabians touchdown, and Reese Reddington had a 4-yard touchdown reception.
Greenfield-Central (7-3), which trailed 28-21 entering the final period, travels to New Palestine in next week’s semifinals.
Pendleton Heights’ season ended at 5-5.
EASTBROOK 49, FRANKTON 28
FRANKTON – Gage Rastetter scored on a 1-yard run and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brady Carmack in the first half, but the Eagles trailed 42-14 entering the fourth quarter.
Eastbrook (7-3) will host Alexandria in another regular-season rematch next week.
Frankton’s season ends at 3-7.