PARKER CITY – Mayson Lewis scored three rushing touchdowns, and red-hot Shenandoah finished the regular season with four wins in its final five games with a 27-6 decision against Monroe Central on Friday.
Carson Brookbank also scored on the ground for the Raiders, and Bob Ayres added an interception to help cut short a brief second-half comeback for the Bears (5-3, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Conference).
Shenandoah (5-4, 3-1) hosts Cardinal Ritter to begin postseason play next week.
PENDLETON HEIGHTS 35, SHELBYVILLE 7
SHELBYVILLE – The Arabians closed out the regular season with their third straight win, and this one was never in doubt.
Shelbyville (1-8, 1-6 Hoosier Heritage Conference) trailed 14-0 after the opening quarter and didn’t score until PH puts its final points on the board.
The Arabians (5-4, 4-3) travel to Greenfield-Central for the sectional opener next week.
FRANKTON 30, BLACKFORD 7
FRANKTON – The Eagles led from start to finish and snapped a five-game losing streak in the regular-season finale.
Blackford (1-8, 1-6 CIC) finished the season on a four-game losing streak.
Frankton (3-6, 2-5) hosts Eastbrook to open sectional play next week.
LOGANSPORT 26, ANDERSON 21
ANDERSON – The Indians rallied to take a 21-20 lead with 10:22 remaining in the fourth quarter but couldn’t seal the deal on senior night.
The Berries (7-2, 5-2 North Central Conference) regained the lead with 5:43 to play and ran out the final minutes after forcing an Anderson punt.
The Indians (3-6, 2-5) travel to Fort Wayne North for the first round of the sectional Oct. 28.
EASTERN HANCOCK 25, LAPEL 22
CHARLOTTESVILLE – The Royals (4-5) snapped a three-game losing streak by holding off their former White River Athletic Conference rivals in the fourth quarter.
Lapel (4-5) hosts Winchester to open sectional play next week.
OAK HILL 56, ELWOOD 0
ELWOOD – The Golden Eagles (9-0, 7-0) wrapped up the CIC championship with their second straight shutout victory and their third in the last four games.
Oak Hill allowed just 45 points for the season.
Elwood (0-9, 0-7) travels to Alexandria for the sectional opener next week.