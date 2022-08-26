ALEXANDRIA – Gabe McGuire threw a pair of touchdown passes and Carson Cuneo ran in for two more scores as Alexandria routed Wabash 35-6 for its first victory Friday.
McGuire completed a pass to Collin Johns on fourth-and-long to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead, and his scoring strike to Jay Dillman with 16.5 seconds remaining in the second quarter gave the hosts a 14-0 halftime advantage.
Cuneo pushed the lead to 21-0 on a 6-yard run with 6:02 to play in the third quarter, and his second touchdown came on a three-play drive following a fumble recovery.
Braxton Pratt’s short touchdown run and Corey Layton’s fifth successful extra-point try completed the scoring for Alexandria.
The Apaches (0-2) lost their opener last week, 31-20, at Maconaquah.
The Tigers (1-1) host Blackford next week.
MADISON-GRANT 48, SOUTHERN WELLS 6
PONETO – The Argylls have outscored their first two opponents 96-13 and are 2-0 for the first time since 2007, when they won their first four games to open the year.
The Raiders (0-2) dropped a 32-8 decision last week against Fremont.
Madison-Grant hosts Mississinewa next week.
HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 52, SHENANDOAH 33
MIDDLETOWN – Mayson Lewis and Carson Brookbank each scored a pair of touchdowns to lead the Raiders.
There were no punts in the first half, and the game was tied 26-26 on Brookbank’s 1-yard scoring run with 1:14 remaining in the third quarter.
Bob Ayres also scored on a long run to give Shenandoah a 19-12 advantage with 10:28 left in the first half.
Eighth-ranked Heritage Christian (2-0) opened the season with a 55-20 victory against Traders Point Christian last week and has won four straight games in the annual series against the Raiders.
Shenandoah (1-1) hosts Lapel next week.
TIPTON 68, ELWOOD 14
ELWOOD – Caleb La Mar scored on a pair of big plays for the Panthers – a 74-yard pass from quarterback Owen Huff in the second quarter and a 76-yard run in the final period.
Tipton (1-1) was upset 14-13 at home by Frankton last week.
Elwood (0-2) travels to face the Madison County rival Eagles next week.