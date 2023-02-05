Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Madison-Grant’s season came to an end with a 50-18 loss to Eastbrook in the first round of Sectional 39 at Blackford. Maddy Moore led the Argylls with five points, four rebounds and four steals while Caydence Campbell also scored five points and senior Daya Greene ended her career with three points and five rebounds. The Argylls finished with a 10-13 record.
THURSDAY
Ja’Quan Ingram scored 20 points and Ahmere Carson scored 19 to lead Anderson to a 68-54 win at Richmond. With the victory, the Indians improved to 15-3 overall and 6-0 in the North Central Conference. Damien King also scored 13 for Anderson.
Meryck Adams scored 21 points and Carson Buck added 18 as Daleville defeated Randolph Southern 68-49. Dylan Scott chipped in 15 points and Koleman Newsome grabbed 10 rebounds for the Broncos.
Carson Brookbank scored 17 points and handed out 10 assists to lead Shenandoah to a 71-29 rout of Smith Academy. A.J. Demick scored 15 points and Jonny Howard was 3-for-3 from 3-point range and finished with 13 points for the Raiders.
Hunter Sallee scored 12 points and Jackson Blackford scored 11 as Elwood defeated Tri-Central 63-60 in overtime.
The Pioneer Academic Athletic Conference named a pair of Anderson Prep players as part of its All-Conference girls basketball team. Sophomore Alivia Peoples was named first team and Kaylynn Orr earned honorable mention for the Jets. Peoples averaged 12.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Orr scored 7.7 points and grabbed 5.1 rebounds per contest.
SATURDAY
Clayton Hull scored 17 points and Peyton Southerland and Gavin Kelich scored 16 points each as Madison-Grant upended 10th-ranked Taylor 63-59 in Fairmount. Argylls top scorer Jase Howell was limited to four points but dealt out 11 assists.