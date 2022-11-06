Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Led by senior record-breaking running back Tanner Brooks, Central Indiana Conference runners-up Madison-Grant placed five players on the all-conference teams.
Brooks, who rushed for over 2,100 yards and 30 touchdowns, became the school’s all-time leading rusher and was joined by sophomore tackle Dalton Sneed from the offense. The 8-3 Argylls also were represented by senior defensive lineman Kai Helvey, junior defensive back Braiden Ross and sophomore linebacker Cole Stitt. It was the second time on the All-CIC team for Brooks.
Alexandria quarterback Gabe McGuire and Elwood guard Hunter Sallee also earned All-CIC for offense, while Frankton was represented by linebacker Crew Farrell and defensive back Austin Nunley on defense.
Those named honorable mention included center Eli DeRuzza, wide receiver Collin Johns, defensive tackle Connor Etchison, linebacker Carson Cuneo and defensive back Jay Dillmon from Alexandria, guard Ty Everson, wide receiver Brady Carmack and kicker Colson Falink from Frankton and guard Hudsyn Cunningham and running back Maverick Miller from Madison-Grant.
THURSDAY
Alivia Peoples scored 16 ooints, and Kaylynn Orr added 13 as Anderson Prep opened the season with a 61-24 rout at Wes-Del. Kanyla Wills added 11 points for the Jets.
Led by 14 points from Amaya Collins and 10 points and six rebounds from Emma Sperry, Frankton took its road opener 50-26 at Tri-Central. Haylee Niccum chipped in seven points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
FRIDAY
Alexandria improved to 2-0 with a 51-21 win at Cowan behind 21 points from Jacklynn Hosier. Rylie Kellams and Morgan Baker added seven points each for the Tigers.
Trishell Johnson scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while freshman Addisyn Gothrup posted 23 points in her high school debut to lead Daleville to a 56-31 win at Muncie Burris.
After a winless 2021-22 season, Elwood opened with a 53-25 win over Phalen Academy behind 20 points and seven rebounds from Trinity Bryan. The win snapped a 31-game losing streak for the Panthers and marked the first season-opening win since 2016.
SATURDAY
Freshman Arianna Flowers had 12 points — including the game winner in the closing seconds — and 10 rebounds as APA posted a 56-54 win at Daleville. Peoples also recorded a double-double for the Jets with 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Orr was good for 14 points. Johnson led the Broncos with 23 points and nine rebounds while Gothrup added 15 points.
It is the first time the Jets have won their first two games since the 2019-20 season when they started 7-0.
Kayla Muterspaugh led Shenandoah with 14 points and hit the game-winning shot with two seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to a 32-31 win at Knightstown. Gabby Patrick added six points for Shenandoah.
Senior libero Ramsey Gary and junior middle hitter Mikala Ross were named volleyball All-Hoosier Heritage Conference from Pendleton Heights. Gary led the Arabians with 63 aces and 400 digs, while Ross led PH with 335 kills and 42 blocks.
The Daleville Broncos placed three players on the All-Mid-Eastern Conference volleyball team.
Seniors Emilee and Lauren Finley and Abby Reed were named from the sectional champs. Emilee posted 839 assists as the team’s setter while Lauren recorded 374 digs from her libero position and Reed had 257 kills and 285 digs.
Muterspaugh was also named All-MEC from Shenandoah.