Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Gavin Kelich delivered an 8-of-11 shooting night from beyond the 3-point line and scored 26 points to lead four Argylls in double figures in a 67-60 win over Southwood. Jase Howell added 14 points and eight assists, Clayton Hull had 12 points and Peyton Southerland contributed 10 points and six assists for M-G.
TUESDAY
Alexandria and Frankton placed two players each on the All-Central Indiana Conference first team, including a pair of two-time honorees.
Sophomores Jacklynn Hosier and Lily Harpe were named to the team for the Tigers, with Hosier making it for the second time in two years. Frankton juniors Emma Sperry and Amaya Collins also landed on the first team, the second time for Sperry. They were joined on the All-CIC team by Madison-Grant senior Daya Greene, also a two-time all-conference selection. Cali Crum (Alexandria), Olivia Shannon (Elwood), Bella Dean (Frankton) and Maddy Moore (Madison-Grant) were named honorable mention.
Daleville sophomore forward Trishell Johnson earned All-Delaware County honors while freshman guard Addisyn Gothrup was named honorable mention.
Joey Wright and Tyler Bates scored 14 points each to lead Frankton to a 57-51 overtime win at Monroe Central. Wright also handed out eight assists for the Eagles while Nate Moore scored 13 points.
A.J. Demick scored 15 points and Zane Mitchell added 11 as Shenandoah rolled to a 66-22 win over Union (Modoc).
THURSDAY
The Lapel gymnasts competed at Franklin Central with Elizabeth Stern bringing home second place in the all-around. She scored an 8.75 to take second on the vault and was also third on the beam and floor exercise. Myleigh Carpenter was second on the floor exercise and was sixth in the all-around.
FRIDAY
Kobe Watson scored 19 points to help power Liberty Christian to a 66-54 win over Waldron. Cedric Anderson added 18 points and eight rebounds while Ethen Troutman scored 17 points for the Lions.
SATURDAY
Carpenter and Stern each captured a first-place finish at the Southmont Gymnastics Invitational. Carpenter took first with a 9.25 on the floor exercise which, along with a second-place on the vault, led to a second-place all-around finish. Meanwhile, Stern was first on the vault with a score of 8.775 and placed fifth in the all-around.
Behind 17 points and six rebounds from Kelich, Madison-Grant defeated Eastern 67-54. Southerland added 16 points and eight rebounds while Howell finished with 15 points and five assists.