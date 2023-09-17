MARION -- A.J. Flanagan rushed for more than 100 yards and two scores and Jayden Mullins added a third rushing touchdown as Elwood (1-4) snapped a 23-game losing streak with a 22-12 win over Blackford at in the opening game of Central Indiana Conference Day on Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan.
It was the first win for the Panthers since Oct. 2, 2020, and the first for third-year head coach Michael Karn.
Maverick Miller rushed for two touchdowns and Xavier Yeagy threw for one score and ran for another as Madison-Grant (4-1) routed Oak Hill 43-19. Cole Stitt adding a rushing touchdown, and Andy Stanley scored a touchdown and a pair of 2-point conversions.
Abram May rushed for two touchdowns, Carson Cuneo added a rushing score and another on a fumble recovery and Alexandria (5-0) remained unbeaten with a 42-20 win over Eastbrook. A Brady Gast to Gabe McGuire touchdown pass highlighted a 21-0 Tigers' lead in the first quarter. The Tigers will host Mississinewa in a battle of unbeatens Friday night.
Playing without injured quarterback Ethan Stansberry, Frankton (2-3) struggled in a 34-6 loss to Mississinewa. Nate Luzadder rushed for 155 yards, and Austin Nunley — filling in at quarterback — ran for the lone Eagles' score.
Here's a look at some of the other games, meets and matches THB Sports was unable to cover this week:
MONDAY
Jocelyn Love scored her first career hat trick and added an assist and Krystin Davis added a goal as Lapel beat Indianapolis Scecina 4-1.
Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs and Eli Birch and Ja’Von Miller battled to three-set victories in the doubles matches as Frankton surged to a 5-0 win over Eastern Hancock.
Shyam Lewis rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, and Lapel blanked Lawrence Central 5-0.
Hannah Cain shot a personal-best 39 at Meadowbrook to lead Frankton to a 179-189 win over Hamilton Heights. Ashlyn Bodkin and Lily Hall each shot a 46 for the Eagles.
Seniors Addy Gick and Ava Capes each finished at 40 to share medalist honors, and Daleville defeated Alexandria 183-192 at the Golf Club of Alexandria.
Breelyn Norris recorded 14 kills and six digs and Maddie Parkhurst added 26 digs as Elwood’s volleyball team swept to a 3-0 win over Clinton Central. Savannah Garcia had 27 assists and Kendra Sallee posted seven kills and four solo blocks for the Panthers.
TUESDAY
Cristian Hernandez and Obed Espinosa scored once apiece as Anderson edged Muncie Central 2-1 in a North Central Conference soccer match.
Luke Gilman battled to a 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win at No. 1 singles and Clayton Hull took a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 3 singles as Madison-Grant scored a 4-1 win over Grant County-rival Marion.
Max Barr and Aaron Hartley won 6-0, 6-0 singles decisions and Frankton dropped just one game total in a 5-0 win over Blackford.
Will Abbett celebrated his senior night with a No. 1 singles win and Shenandoah blanked Hagerstown 5-0.
Maddie Shelton was medalist with a 45 and Shenandoah posted a season-low score but fell 190-205 to New Castle.
Capes led Daleville with a 42 and Alyssa Richman added a personal-best 45 to lead the Broncos to a 192-209-212 win in their three-way meet with Wes-Del and Monroe Central.
Demie Havens recorded 12 kills and six aces and Reese Box added 17 digs as Madison-Grant overcame a first-set loss for a 3-1 win over Oak Hill.
Emma Sperry had 19 kills and 24 assists and Holli Klettheimer added 18 kills and 20 assists to lead Frankton to a 3-1 win over Eastbrook.
Maddie Rees had 14 kills and five aces and Emi Cukrowicz added 12 digs as Daleville rolled to a 3-0 win over Union (Modoc).
Mikala Ross and Annie Canada recorded 10 kills each and Tessa Hannon added four aces and 11 digs to lead Pendleton Heights to a 3-0 sweep of Muncie Central.
Kayci Hill finished third and Hayden Patterson was 10th, leading Shenandoah’s girls to a third-place finish at the New Castle cross country invitational. Clara Fulton was 14th for Anderson Prep Academy.
In the boys meet, Peyton Taylor was the top area finisher, placing 20th for APA while Landen Troxel was 24th for the Raiders.
WEDNESDAY
Faith Norris was first and Kynlie Keffer was third, leading the Daleville girls to the championship of the Phil Clay cross country invite at Muncie Burris. Spencer Proctor was the top area boys runner, placing 12th for Anderson.
Frankton’s golfers dropped their season finale 189-190 at Tipton with Ashlyn Bodkin firing a personal-best 44.
Dylan John scored twice and Greyson Hovermale added a goal and two assists to lead Pendleton Heights to a 6-1 win at Yorktown.
Camryn Bolser recorded 13 kills and seven blocks as Madison-Grant stunned Wapahani 13-25, 26-28, 25-20, 25-20, 15-12. Havens added 10 kills while Box and Maegan Wilson had 15 digs each for the Argylls.
THURSDAY
Led by race-winner Cameron Smith, Lapel placed five runners in the top 10 and won the team championship at the Tigers Cross Country Invitational at Lebanon. Simon Nickleson was second, Jack Combs was sixth, Braxton Burress was seventh, and Luke Beghtal placed 10th for the Bulldogs. Hannah Combs was third for Lapel in the girls race.
John scored again, Wyatt Debertrand added a goal and Lucas Mayer-Adams recorded five saves in a shutout win as Pendleton Heights defeated Delta 2-0.
Christopher Fox battled to a 7-5, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles while Ty Evans and Dalton Gibson survived two tiebreaks for a 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 2 doubles as Madison-Grant beat Fort Wayne Canterbury 4-1.
Owen Hinchman rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Beau Brandon picked up a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles to lead Elwood to a 4-1 win over Blackford.
Colton Gift won a 6-1, 6-1 No. 3 singles match and Shenandoah swept the doubles matches in a 3-2 win over Richmond.
Davis recorded a hat trick, Love scored twice and Lapel improved to 11-1 with a 6-3 win over Muncie Central.
Lyza DeShong scored two goals to lead Pendleton Heights to a 4-1 win over New Castle.
Box had 16 digs, Wilson added 15 digs and the Argylls swept to a 3-0 win over Blackford.
SATURDAY
Hovermale scored twice and Jack Weflen added a goal as Pendleton Heights edged Heritage Christian 3-2.
DeShong again scored twice and Isabelle Phillips added two assists to lead the Arabians to an 8-0 rout of Delta.
At the Flashrock championship race in Carmel, Ava Jarrell of Pendleton Heights ran second and Lapel’s Smith was seventh — with a time of 15:35 — in the elite field of runners.
In the boys invitational race, the Arabians were third as a team, led by runner-up Will Coggins.
At the Jim Leffler Invitational in Yorktown, Norris was first and Keffer was fourth, leading Daleville’s girls team to a third-place finish. Hill was eighth as Shenandoah placed fourth.
Madison-Grant was third in the boys race at Yorktown, led by an 11th-place run from Dylan Hofherr.
At the Tipton Invitational, Frankton’s Hunter Smith was runner-up and Nickelson led Lapel to a second-place team finish with a fifth-place run in the boys race. In the girls competition, Hannah Combs was eighth for Lapel and Joyce Karnes-Hatfield was ninth for the Eagles.
At the Eastern Hancock cross country invite, Jacklynn Hosier was runner-up for the Alexandria girls while Fulton was eighth for Anderson Prep. Jason Settlemyer was ninth for the Jets in the boys race.
Gift won at No. 3 singles and Christian Dyer and Cooper Allen and Ethan Taylor and Garrett May took the doubles titles as Shenandoah edged Knightstown 20-17 to claim the Henry County championship.