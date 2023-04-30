Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Alyssa Allen doubled and drove in two runs to back the four-hit pitching of Emma Whittenburg as Shenandoah beat Tri 10-0.
Alivia Boston homered and drove in two runs while allowing just three hits and striking out 12 batters in a 7-1 Elwood win over Tri-Central.
Liberty Christian overcame an early 10-3 deficit to beat Cristel House 20-19, earning the first win for coach Rick Brown. Angel Watson tripled, homered and drove in three runs for the Lions.
Frankton routed Sheridan 18-0. Jarrett Morris and Tyler Bates each drove in four runs for the Eagles to back the three-hit, eight-strikeout pitching of Chance Bentley.
Teagan Yeagy drove in four runs and Andrew Richards struck out 12 batters in five innings as Madison-Grant breezed past Marion 13-1.
At Meadowbrook, the Frankton fired a program record in defeating Anderson 150-195. Christian Knauer was under par with a 34, and Liam Baker added a 36 for the Eagles.
Owen Harpe and Isaiah Fye shared medalist honors with rounds of 40 as Alexandria beat Oak Hill 162-210.
Kerith Renihan, Gracie Lyons and Gracie Frazier swept the singles matches to lead Lapel to a 4-1 win over Pendleton Heights. Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore picked up a win for the Arabians at No. 1 doubles.
TUESDAY
After dropping her first set, Addie Brobston stormed back to win her No. 1 singles match, and Frankton beat Tipton 4-1.
Madison-Grant had straight-set singles wins from Lainey Lutterman, Lexi Terwillegar and Mya Stansberry, and the Argylls beat Southwood 4-1.
Elizabeth Lee scattered seven hits and struck out 10 batters and doubled and drove in five runs at the plate to lead the Argylls to a 14-4 win over Eastbrook.
The Raiders whitewashed Winchester 18-0. Olivia Watson struck out six in five innings while Allen and Kayla Muterspaugh each homered and combined for seven RBI.
Olivia Shannon allowed just one hit in five innings while Makenzi Cornwell doubled twice, tripled and drove in four runs in a 13-0 Elwood win over Blackford.
Jilly Hilderbrand drove in four runs, and Claire Duncan was 4-for-4 and scored three times as Frankton topped Mississinewa 9-5.
Dylan McDaniel hit two home runs — including a grand slam — and drove in seven runs to lead Shenandoah to a 12-2 win over Blue River Valley.
Kairo Parks doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead Anderson to an 11-1 win over Marion.
Led by a 38 from medalist Ryan Craig, Shenandoah (171) beat Tri (176) and Knightstown (205).
Zach Cooper was medalist with a 39, and Daleville beat Muncie Central on a tiebreaker after both teams shot 203.
Shenandoah swept a three-team track meet against Blue River Valley and Wes-Del. Keaghun Fitch (100 and 400 meters) and Hailey Hughes (shot put and discus) were multi-event winners for the Raiders.
Frankton also won both halves of a triangular meet with Alexandria and Elwood. Hunter Smith (1,600 and 3,200) and Bella Dean (100 meters and 100 and 300 hurdles) led the Eagles while Conner Etchison (shot put and discus) paced the Tigers. Ayden Mort won the boys 400 for the Panthers while Lilly Thomas added a 3,200 win for Alex.
Cole Stitt took the 100 as the Madison-Grant boys placed second to Oak Hill. Ariah Stanger won the long jump for the Argylls' girls.
At the Pendleton Heights girls invitational, Anderson’s Zoe Allen took the 100 hurdles while Ava Jarrell dominated the field in the 1,600.
WEDNESDAY
Led by medalist Chris Greer’s 38, Anderson defeated Marion 185-205.
Shenandoah fired a 166, defeating incomplete teams from Blue River Valley and Union. Landon Harter led the Raiders with a 40 to earn medalist.
Alexandria also beat an incomplete roster from Muncie Burris, and Harpe’s 45 paced the 187 team score for the Tigers.
Renihan, Lyons and Frazier swept the singles matches, dropping just four games, as the Bulldogs defeated Tipton 4-1.
Brobston battled to a 7-5, 6-4 win over Kennedy Perrin to lead Frankton to a 5-0 sweep of Elwood.
Gabby Hosier (No. 2) and Avery Cuneo (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-0 singles matches as Alexandria defeated Blackford 4-1.
Nate Moore and Brady Carmack each doubled and combined for five RBI as Frankton beat Daleville 11-6. Bryson Sigler was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the Broncos.
Lapel scored five runs in the seventh inning to break open a close game for a 12-1 win at Elwood. Owen Imel doubled and tripled as part of a 4-for-5 day and drove in three runs for Lapel while Jackson Blackford singled for the only Panthers' hit against Bulldogs pitchers Quentin Roberts and Kai Newman.
Maddox Beckley doubled and drove in three runs, and Madison-Grant scored 12 runs in the second inning of a 17-6 rout of Tipton.
Brogan Waymire drove in three runs, and Anderson needed just five innings to beat Marion 14-1.
Freshman Kelsey Armes homered twice, doubled and drove in seven runs as Elwood blasted Park Tudor 15-0. Shannon, Boston and Abbi Johnson combined to no-hit the Panthers with 11 strikeouts in five innings.
THURSDAY
Paige Parker struck out nine batters in six innings and drove in two runs in a 10-0 Frankton win over Oak Hill. Makena Alexander and Jersey Marsh homered for the Eagles.
Jordan Tracy allowed five hits and no earned runs for a complete-game victory as Lapel knocked off Bishop Chatard 7-3. Hannah Laughlin doubled and drove in three runs while Ava Everman tripled with two RBI.
Muterspaugh doubled and drove in a run in support of the three-hit, complete-game effort from Whittenburg as Shenandoah won 3-1 over Wapahani.
Boston hit a two-run homer and combined with Shannon to shut down Mississinewa on six hits for a 3-1 Elwood win.
Lapel posted a 22-3 rout of Tipton. Imel and Talan Jarrett each drove in three runs for the Bulldogs.
Waymire doubled and drove in two runs, and Conner Stump and Parks combined on a three-hitter as Anderson dropped Winchester 4-1.
Perrin and Kenzee Garringer won their singles matches while Darica Dickey and Abby McCleery broke a 2-2 tie with a three-set win at No. 2 doubles and Elwood edged Hamilton Heights 3-2.
Alexandria posted a 5-0 win over Frankton, earning straight-set victories in all matches including a 6-0, 6-0 win for Cuneo at No. 3 singles.
Taylor Griffis, Nonie Morris and Audrey Marion swept their singles matches, and Shenandoah blanked Anderson 5-0.
Daleville (187) finished second in a triangular golf meet, falling to Delta (164) but defeating Cowan (195). Gatlin Elliot paced the Broncos with a 45.
Led by medalist Harpe’s 37, Alexandria defeated Anderson 155-178. Greer led the Indians with a 40.
Daleville split a track dual with Delaware County rival Yorktown, winning the girls' competition 63-58 and falling 82-37 in the boys' competition. Faith Norris swept the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the Broncos, breaking the school record in the 1,600 at 5:18.70. Although Daleville’s 400 relay team placed second, the foursome of Emily Simmons, Kara Coffey, Kadence Aikin and Amarah McPhaul’s time of 51.41 seconds also established a new school mark.
FRIDAY
At the Northeastern track-and-field invitational, Makenzie Armstrong of Anderson Prep placed first in the discus with a distance of 91-foot-3.
At the Grant 4 track-and-field championships, Mavrick Griffin won the boys 110 hurdles and Stanger (high jump) and Ayla Caldwell (pole vault) took home titles for Madison-Grant.
At the Zionsville Invitational, Jarrell ran a personal-best 4:58.63 for the Arabians to take first place in the girls 1,600.
Frankton and Lapel swept the throwing events at the Tipton Invitational, with Sydney Duncan taking both the shot put and discus for the Eagles and Nate Belvo (discus) and J.J. Baxter (shot put) taking the boys' titles for the Bulldogs. Frankton also won the boys 3,200 relay.
SATURDAY
Bradyn Douglas tripled twice as part of a 4-for-4 day, and Morris drove in four runs to lead Frankton to a 14-2 win at Cowan. Douglas scored four times and drove in two runs while Riley Inglis and Nate Moore had two RBI each.
Lee pitched five strong innings and homered in the title game as Madison-Grant won its third straight Grant 4 softball championship with a 13-3 win over Eastbrook. Katie Duncan — who pitched a complete game in the semifinal win over Mississinewa — added a three-run homer, and Johnna Hiatt also homered for the Argylls.
Shenandoah repeated as Henry County boys golf champions with a score of 320, bettering runner-up Tri by 24 strokes. Craig shot a 74 to earn individual medalist honors, edging his teammate Cohen Shores by one shot.
Daleville placed fifth in the Delaware County boys golf tournament at 395. The Broncos were led by Elliot, who fired a 94.
Pendleton Heights split a pair of tennis matches at the Greenwood Invitational, falling to the hosts 4-1 and defeating Triton Central 3-2. Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore and Sarah Ghosh and Bella Ritchey took three-set doubles matches for the Arabians against TC while Jessica Thompson swept to a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.