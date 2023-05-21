Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Gabby Hosier won a 6-0, 6-0 match at No. 2 singles as Alexandria beat Jay County 4-1.
Frankton won the Elwood girls tennis invitational with a combined 7-3 record. Emily Bilyeu at No. 2 singles, Haylee Niccum at No. 3 singles and Lainey Hamaker and Lily Hall at No. 3 doubles finished a perfect 2-0.
Anderson finished eighth at the North Central Conference tournament at The Trophy Club. The Indians shot a 405 as a team while Graham Kelley finished at 85 to earn All-NCC honors.
Led by medalist Owen Harpe’s 41, Alexandria defeated Mississinewa 177-189.
Valyn Pattengale doubled twice and drove in five runs as part of a 5-for-5 day, and Daleville scored 14 second-inning runs on its way to a 24-1 rout of Shortridge.
Makena Alexander and Amaya Collins each hit a three-run homer to back the combined five-hit pitching of Claire Duncan and Paige Parker as Frankton knocked off Tipton 6-1.
Allison Duckworth homered, and Charleigh Baledge doubled twice and drove in three runs to lead Alexandria to a 9-4 win over Monroe Central. Olivia Jones also doubled and drove in a pair for the Tigers.
Kai Newman struck out 11 batters over seven strong innings, and Lapel got two RBI each from Camden Novak and Talan Jarrett in a 13-1 win over New Castle.
Nate Gilmet homered, Jalen Jordan doubled and each drove in two runs as Pendleton Heights held off Richmond for a 6-5 win.
Dontrez Fuller, Kairo Parks, Carter Hunt and Jaxon Milburn each drove in two runs, and Hunt and Caanan Pratt combined on a no-hitter as Anderson defeated Purdue Poly 12-2.
TUESDAY
Luke Gilman collected three RBI, and Braiden Ross struck out nine over 4 1/3 innings as Madison-Grant posted a 4-1 win over Adams Central.
Harpe was medalist for the second straight day with a 38, and Isaiah Fye added a 40 to lead the Tigers past Marion 166-225.
Case Morehouse scored two birdies as part of his round of 38 to lead Shenandoah to a 164-166 win over Yorktown. Shenandoah’s lone senior, Ryan Craig, finished at 39 on his senior night.
Led by a personal-best 37 from Jace Scott and a 38 from Christian Knauer, Frankton (162) defeated Eastern Hancock (181) and Knightstown (208).
Gabbi Patrick doubled and drove in three runs, and Elise Boyd doubled, tripled and drove in another to back the three-hit, 11-strikeout pitching of Olivia Watson in an 11-1 Shenandoah win over Daleville. Valyn Pattengale stole two bases and scored the lone Broncos' run.
Katie Duncan drove in three runs, and Elizabeth Lee homered and struck out nine over five innings as Madison-Grant won 11-1 over South Adams. Maddy Moore added a homer and two RBI for the Argylls.
Katelin Goodwin and Bo Shelton each homered, and Eliza Findlay shut down New Castle on five hits as Pendleton Heights rolled to an 11-1 win.
WEDNESDAY
Jobe Robinson homered and drove in five runs, and Shenandoah overcame an early seven-run deficit for a 13-12 win over Frankton. Robinson had four hits, and Collin Osenbaugh added two doubles and two RBI while Gavin Wilson was 3-for-5 with an RBI. Nate Moore hit a home run and drove in four runs while Riley Inglis drove in two runs for the Eagles.
Emanuel Benitez was 2-for-3 with three RBI, and Kenley McConnell drove in a pair as Anderson Prep defeated Shortridge 11-5 in a game shortened to five innings due to darkness.
Lapel picked up its 20th win with an 11-3 victory over Anderson. Quentin Roberts, Landan Brown and Jarrett each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs. Brogan Waymire was 2-for-3 with an RBI for Anderson.
Tyler Lutz fired a 1-over par 35 at The Edge to lead Lapel to a 157-163 win over Alexandria. Fye paced the Tigers with a 38.
Jersey Marsh hit a home run and drove in two runs as Frankton defeated Eastern 8-4.
Emma Whittenburg pitched five shutout innings, and Boyd homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead Shenandoah to a 14-0 whitewashing of Delta. Patrick added three RBI for the Raiders.
Kelsey Armes doubled, tripled and drove in four runs, and Alivia Boston homered and drove in a pair in a 17-2 Elwood win over Monroe Central. Abbi Johnson enjoyed a 3-for-4 day with a pair of RBI for the Panthers.
THURSDAY
Braxton Pratt provided all the offensive support Jay Dillmon needed with a home run and four RBI as Alexandria defeated Tri-Central 10-0. Dillmon pitched five one-hit innings and struck out seven.
Collin Osenbaugh tripled and scored the winning run on a passed ball as Shenandoah closed out an 8-0 Mid-Eastern Conference season with a 3-2 win over Wes-Del in nine innings.
Meryck Adams allowed five hits and struck out 11 as Daleville posted an 8-1 win over Cowan. Zion Bricker drove in two runs, and Bryson Sigler doubled and drove in a run.
Max Franklin singled home two runs in the seventh inning to break a 5-5 tie as Madison-Grant rallied for a 7-5 win over Maconaquah. Franklin drove in a total of three runs, and the game winner came moments after Gilman tied the game with an infield single.
The Anderson and Muncie Central golf teams battled to a 207-207 tie. The Indians were led by Chris Greer with a 44.
Arwen Stump homered and drove in three runs while Mariyah Summitt and Jaycen Swink drove in two runs each, and Anderson took home a 13-0 win over Liberty Christian. Swink was 4-for-4 for Anderson while Anna Blower accounted for two of the three hits for the Lions.
Lapel scored six runs in the first inning before adding nine in the third and rolled to a 16-1 win over Scecina. Laylah Gore homered and drove in three runs while Tatum Harper was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI.
Watson spun a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts, Boyd doubled home two runs and Shenandoah defeated Wes-Del 5-0.
Emmalyn Gullion hit a two-run homer, and Baledge scattered five hits with 11 strikeouts in a 5-2 Alexandria win over Tipton.
Averi Savage drove in four runs, and Armes homered as part of a 13-hit attack as Elwood defeated Delta 10-4.
Goodwin homered twice and Shelton highlighted a seven-run sixth inning with a grand slam as Pendleton Heights rallied for an 8-1 win over Yorktown. Kylie Fisher added a solo shot for the Arabians, who got a five-hit complete game from Shelby Messer.
FRIDAY
Kyra Osborne scattered 10 hits, allowed three earned runs and homered at the plate to lead Daleville to a 9-6 win over Blackford. Osborne struck out six and drove in four runs while Valyn Pattengale doubled, tripled and drove in two runs and Cali Pattengale was 3-for-3 with three RBI.
SATURDAY
Tyler Bates struck out nine over five two-hit innings and tripled and drove in a pair to lead Frankton to an 11-1 win over Traders Point Christian. Bradyn Douglas and Inglis each doubled and added two RBI for the Eagles.
Anderson swept a season-ending doubleheader from Cowan with 4-3 and 10-0 wins behind complete-game pitching from Drew Baker and Kairo Parks. Baker struck out 10 batters and scattered six hits and three earned runs in the opener before Parks blanked the Blackhawks on three hits in Game 2.
With the cancellation of the Henry County tournament, Shenandoah and Blue River Valley hastily scheduled an afternoon tilt, and behind the pitching of Osenbaugh and Dylan McDaniel, the Raiders picked up their 20th win with a 2-0 victory. Osenbaugh pitched three hitless innings, and McDaniel fanned seven over four shutout frames.
Four area golf teams were part of an elite field at the Muncie Central Invitational at The Player’s Club in Yorktown with Pendleton Heights scoring 323 to place seventh overall. Lapel was 15 strokes back in 13th while Shenandoah was in with 360 and Frankton at 368. Vance Jarvis led all area players with a 74 for the Arabians while Kaden Suchocki finished at 79 for the Bulldogs, Morehouse fired an 86 for the Raiders and Scott finished at 87 for the Eagles.