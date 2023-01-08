Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Aurora McKnight and Kimberlee Farmer scored 12 points each and Gabbi Patrick added 11 as Shenandoah won a 54-26 rout of Union (Modoc). Carly Chandler added eight points and eight rebounds for the Raiders.
TUESDAY
Sophie Kaster won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly and anchored two relay wins and Mallory Gentry won two races as Pendleton Heights won the girls meet 103-83 to salvage a split of its dual against Oak Hill. The boys lost 109-77 despite wins from Jacob Simpson in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
THURSDAY
The Daleville Broncos placed fourth at the Delaware County wrestling championship with senior Dawson Brooks claiming the individual title at 138 pounds.
Shenandoah knocked off Knightstown 33-28 in the Henry County Boys Basketball tournament semifinal round behind 10 points and six rebounds from Carson Brookbank. Jonny Howard added nine points for the Raiders, whose quest for an eighth straight county title ended the following night in a 54-28 loss to Blue River Valley.
FRIDAY
The Pendleton Heights girls swim team placed third overall at the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship at New Palestine. Top individual finishers were senior Maddie Heineman with a third-place ribbon in diving while Clara McIntyre took fourth in the 400-yard freestyle.
Peyton Southerland made 7-of-8 from 3-point range and scored 33 points to lead Madison-Grant to a 77-56 win over Blackford. Clayton Hull scored 13 while Gavin Kelich added 10 points for the Argylls.
Three area wrestlers competed at the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling Regional at Warren Central and advanced to the state finals at Mooresville this Friday. Lapel 113-pounder Paige Stires and Alexandria 182-pounder Leila Thomas were runners-up in their classes while Kalli Stock (170 pounds) from Pendleton Heights was third.
SATURDAY
Alexandria placed fifth at the Maconaquah wrestling invitational with a pair of Tigers claiming individual weight class titles. Senior Isaiah Fye (23-0) ran the table for the 113-pound championship as did sophomore Ezra Fye (18-4) in the 120-pound class. Freshman Clayton Martin (16-7) was runner-up at 126 pounds.
The Arabians boys team was fifth at the HHC championships, also at New Palestine. Simpson led the way for PH with a second-place swim in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard backstroke while Ashur Grobey was second in the diving competition.
Jase Howell scored 19 points and added seven assists as the Argylls made it two wins in as many nights, 65-36 over Northfield. Southerland, Antonio Blackwell and Mavrick Griffin scored nine points each for M-G.