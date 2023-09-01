ELWOOD – Frankton followed up last week’s thrilling victory against rival Lapel with a dominant 60-0 victory in both team's Central Indiana Conference opener Friday.
The Panthers were shut out for the second straight week and stretched their losing streak to 26 games.
The Eagles (2-1, 1-0 CIC) host Eastbrook next week. Elwood (0-3, 0-1) travels to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA 42, BLACKFORD 7
HARTFORD CITY – The Tigers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2017 with a dominant victory in their CIC opener.
Alexandria’s high-scoring offense is averaging 44.3 points, and the Tigers have allowed just 19 combined points for the season.
Blackford (0-3, 0-1 CIC) has lost eight straight games dating back to last season and is allowing an average of 44 points per outing.
Alexandria (3-0, 1-0) hosts Elwood next week.
MISSISSINEWA 48, MADISON-GRANT 22
GAS CITY – The Indians avenged a 27-6 loss last year in Fairmount and handed M-G its first loss of the season.
Mississinewa (3-0, 1-0 CIC) has won six straight conference games dating to last season.
Madison-Grant (2-1, 0-1) hosts Blackford next week.