FRANKTON – Frankton gave perennial Central Indiana Conference power Eastbrook all it could handle in a 28-21 loss Friday night at Otis Cress Field, but there was a scary moment beyond the game for the Eagles.
Quarterback Ethan Stansberry threw touchdown passes of 13 yards to Brady Carmack and 21 yards to Landon Johnson but was injured on the latter play in the second quarter and taken from the field in an ambulance.
Stansberry was diagnosed with a concussion.
Crew Farrell scored on a 59-yard touchdown run with 3:27 remaining to cut the deficit to seven points, but the Panthers (3-1, 1-1 CIC) were able to run out the clock.
Frankton (2-2, 1-1) plays Mississinewa on Sept. 16 at Indiana Wesleyan at 1 p.m.
ALEXANDRIA 63, ELWOOD 0
ALEXANDRIA – Brady Gast threw four touchdown passes, Carson Cuneo rushed for three scores and Kaed Abshire scored touchdowns on offense and defense for the Tigers.
Gabe McGuire was on the receiving end of a pair of Gast’s touchdown passes, and Collin Johns and Abshire pulled in one each. Abshire also scored on a fumble recovery on defense.
AJ Granger’s rushing touchdown provided Alexandria’s final points in the third quarter.
Elwood (0-4, 0-2 CIC) faces Blackford on Sept. 16 at Indiana Wesleyan at 10 a.m. Alexandria (4-0, 2-0) meets Eastbrook on the same day and location at 7 p.m.
MADISON-GRANT 56, BLACKFORD 0
FAIRMOUNT – The Argylls scored 49 points in the first half and finished with their second shutout in three weeks.
The Bruins (0-4, 0-2 CIC) have been outscored 98-7 in conference play.
Madison-Grant (3-1, 1-1) plays Oak Hill on Sept. 16 at Indiana Wesleyan at 4 p.m.
NORTH DECATUR 21, SHENANDOAH 7
MIDDLETOWN – Ethan Loy scored the Raiders’ lone touchdown to tie the game in the first half.
The Class 1A No. 9 Chargers (3-1) won their second straight game after a Week 2 loss at Eastern Hancock.
Shenandoah (1-3) travels to Park Tudor next Friday.
MARION 47, ANDERSON 27
MARION – The Giants avenged a 26-16 loss on the road from last season and improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the North Central Conference.
Anderson (1-3, 1-1) hosts West Lafayette Harrison next Friday.
INDIANAPOLIS LUTHERAN 38, LAPEL 7
LAPEL – The Class 1A No. 1-ranked Saints (4-0) beat the Bulldogs for the third straight year.
Lapel (1-3) travels to North Decatur next Friday.