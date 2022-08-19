TIPTON — Gage Rastetter converted a key fourth down on a quarterback to allow Frankton to run off most of the final two minutes, and the Eagles opened the season with a 14-13 upset victory at Tipton.
Rastetter’s 42-yard touchdown pass to Brady Carmack and the extra point by Colson Falink provided the final score of the game with 1:15 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles missed a 42-yard field goal attempt before halftime, and Rastetter had a 35-yard touchdown run called back by a penalty in third quarter. But an opportunistic Frankton defense, led in part by two interceptions from Bubba Nunley, allowed the visitors to hold on.
Nunley returned an interception 32 yards to put Frankton ahead 7-0 in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils (0-1) scored the next 13 points.
The Eagles dropped last year’s season opener against Tipton 34-0 and hadn’t won in Week 1 since 2018.
Frankton (1-0) hosts rival Lapel next week.
MADISON-GRANT 48, TRI-CENTRAL 7
FAIRMOUNT — The Argylls won their season opener for the second time in five years under head coach Brady Turner.
Tri-Central (0-1) won last year’s opener 28-12, but Madison-Grant now leads the series 2-1.
The Argylls (1-0) travel to Southern Wells next week.
YORKTOWN 20, ANDERSON 0
ANDERSON — The Tigers (1-0) won the season opener between the schools for the eighth straight season.
It marked the fourth time the Indians have been shut out during that stretch.
Anderson travels to rival Pendleton Heights next week.
LEBANON 26, PENDLETON HEIGHTS 12LEBANON — The Arabians dropped their season opener for the first time since 2019.
Lebanon is 1-0 for the first time since 2017. This was the first meeting between the schools since the Arabians won 30-22 in the sectional that same season.
Pendleton Heights (0-1) hosts rival Anderson next week.
HAMILTON HEIGHTS 34, LAPEL 7
LAPEL — The Huskies 1-0 handed the Bulldogs their first Week 1 loss since 2017.
Lapel won the previous meeting between the schools 42-19 in 2020.
Hamilton Heights won in Week 1 for the first time since 2016.
The Bulldogs (0-1) travel to rival Frankton next week.
EASTERN HANCOCK 44, ALEXANDRIA 22
CHARLOTTESVILLE — The Royals (1-0) won the season opener between the schools for the third straight season.
Alexandria hasn’t tasted victory in Week 1 since knocking off Wabash 18-16 in 2019.
The Tigers (0-1) host Wabash next week.