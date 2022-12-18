Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Jacklynn Hosier scored 31 points, leading Alexandria to a 69-10 rout of Wes-Del. Payton Pulley and Morgan Baker added eight points each for the Tigers.
TUESDAY
Daya Greene scored 12 points with five assists and five steals, leading three Argylls in double figures as Madison-Grant posted a 52-21 win over Eastern. Caydence Campbell scored 11 and Jasmyn Rainey added 10 as M-G evened its record at 5-5 for the season.
The Anderson swimmers swept North Central Conference rival Marion in a home dual. The boys won 132-38 behind winners Bowen Libler (200 and 500 freestyle), Clayton Lindzy (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke) and Michael Strait (50 and 100 freestyle). The girls took a 109-62 victory with Ava Nickelson taking first place in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and freshman Lily Coon winning the 50 freestyle.
FRIDAY
Brode Judge scored 16 points, leading three Bulldogs in double figures, as Lapel knocked off Monroe Central 44-29. Nick Witte scored 11 and Jaden Cash added 10 points for Lapel.
Hunter Sallee scored 16 points and Jayden Reese tallied 14 as Elwood held off Blackford 38-37 for the team’s second straight win and first Central Indiana Conference victory since Dec. 9, 2017. It was also the first back-to-back wins for the Panthers since February 2018.
Jase Howell led four players in double-figure scoring with 14 points as Madison-Grant picked up a 57-51 road CIC win at Mississinewa. Howell also had eight assists in the game as Gavin Kelich scored 13, Peyton Southerland scored 12 and Clayton Hull added 10 points.
Jacelyn Starks led all players with 21 points and five Anderson players scored in double figures in an 88-53 win over Muncie Central. Kennedy Brown scored 15 points, while Makhile McWilliams scored 13, Drayaunna Ivy 12 and Payton Sargent garnered 10 points and six rebounds.
SATURDAY
In a game played at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Elwood’s boys team pummeled Union (Modoc) 61-43 for its third consecutive win. This is the first three-game winning streak for Elwood since February 2017, and the Panthers improved to 3-4 on the season.
Freshman Caydence Campbell was 4-of-8 from 3-point range and scored in double figures for the third straight game as Madison-Grant’s girls picked up a CIC win, 53-49 over Mississinewa. Maddy Moore scored 14 points while Greene had 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.