TUESDAY
Jayden Reese scored 21 points to lead Elwood to a 58-40 win over Tri-Central. Hunter Sallee added 12 points and Jackson Blackford added 11 for the Panthers.
FRIDAY
After Beau Brandon tied things up with a late 3-pointer, Reese delivered another at the buzzer as Elwood defeated Eastern 39-36 in Greentown. Reese led the Panthers with nine points and Sallee added eight points.
Led by 18 points from Tyler Bates and 14 points from Joey Wright, Frankton outscored Mississinewa 28-17 in the second half and went on to a 49-43 win over the Indians. Bates and Wright handed out six assists each and Colin Gardner added nine points for the Eagles.
Carson Buck poured in 31 points, and Dylan Scott added 18 points and six assists to lead Daleville to a 71-45 win at Union City.
Ahmere Carson scored 15 points and handed out nine assists to lead Anderson to a 64-44 win at Logansport. Damien King added 14 points and six rebounds for the Indians.
SATURDAY
At the Connersville Gymnastics Invitational, Lapel’s Myleigh Carpenter scored a 9.175 on the floor exercise, good enough for second place and went on to earn fifth place in the all-around. Carpenter was also fourth on the beam while teammate Elizabeth Stern was fourth on the vault, fifth in the floor exercise and eighth all-around.
Josiah Gustin scored 16 points and Evan Mozingo added 13 to lead Pendleton Heights to a 57-48 win at Mississinewa. Gustin was 10-of-12 on free throws and also paced the Arabians with eight rebounds