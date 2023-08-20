Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Jocelyn Love scored in the first half and Leila Wilson provided the game winner in the second half as the Lapel girls soccer team opened with a 2-1 win over Tipton. Sophie Goodwin assisted on both scores, and Macy Willis added 12 saves for the Bulldogs.
Mikala Ross had 12 kills and two blocks to lead Pendleton Heights to a 3-0 season-opening volleyball win over Richmond. Brea Perry recorded five aces, and Gianna Kanitz handed out 22 assists for the Arabians.
TUESDAY
Frankton’s tennis team went on the road and scored a 5-0 win at Eastern in Greentown. Sam and Max Barr battled to identical 7-5, 6-4 wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles to lead the Eagles.
Elwood opened its tennis season with a 4-1 win over Hamilton Heights. Owen Hinchman and Beau Brandon controlled their singles matches with 6-2, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-2 wins, respectively.
Superior depth paved the way for Shenandoah in a 3-2 win over Knightstown. Although the Panthers won the top two singles matches, Colton Gift took the No. 3 match 6-1, 6-1, and the Raiders dropped just one game in sweeping the doubles matches.
Freshman Annabelle Marshall fired a 44 to lead Lapel (215) past Lawrence Central, Ritter and Knightstown in a four-team golf meet.
With each team scoring three players, Kenzi Weaver shot a 56 to earn medalist as Elwood defeated Madison-Grant 174-191.
Addison Summerall and Zoe Lawrence shared medalist honors with rounds of 49 to lead Pendleton Heights to a 200-225 win at New Castle.
Lauren Paska recorded 14 kills and four aces and Elizabeth Stern added 12 kills and three aces to lead Lapel to a 3-0 win at Elwood.
Emma Sperry had 14 kills, five aces and 16 assists as Frankton routed Anderson 25-9, 25-13, 25-6.
Kynlie Keffer was second and Faith Norris was third, leading the Daleville girls to a team win at the Ethan Cheesman Memorial cross country invitational at Union. Jason Settlemyer of Anderson Prep was 10th in the boys race, and Noah Colvin in 11th was the top Broncos runner while Clara Fulton of APA was 12th.
WEDNESDAY
Madison-Grant had little trouble opening its season with a 5-0 win over Tipton. The Argylls dropped just eight games as Luke Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull rolled to singles wins.
Ross recorded eight kills and Brea Perry and Sydney Robinson served five aces each as Pendleton Heights defeated Anderson in three sets.
Sperry was medalist with a 40 and Hannah Cain posted a season-best 44 as Frankton cruised to a 188-219 win over Eastbrook.
Skylar Baldwin and Kelsey Day each shot a 44 to lead Pendleton Heights to a 183-189 victory against Hamilton Southeastern.
THURSDAY
Pendleton Heights bounced back from a season-opening loss at Frankton with a 5-0 win at Hamilton Heights. Austin Perny, Owen Kean and Troy Thorsen lost just seven games in sweeping the singles matches.
Frankton opened Central Indiana Conference play with a 3-0 (25-16, 26-24, 25-14) win at Blackford behind 10 kills, 16 assists and four aces from Sperry. Holli Klettheimer added seven kills and two blocks for the Eagles.
Freshman Annabelle Marshall fired a career-best 37 and Rosemary Likens added a 43 to lead Lapel (178) past Southwood (207) and Frankton (208).
FRIDAY
A rain postponement did little to slow down Madison-Grant as the tennis team rolled to a 5-0 win at Wabash. Gilman, Fox and Hull swept to 2-0 singles wins while Ben Pax and Dalton Gibson battled to a three-set win at No. 1 doubles to complete the win.
SATURDAY
With a 3-2 win over Shenandoah and a 4-1 win over the host Spartans, Madison-Grant won the Connersville Tennis Invitational.
Behind a career-best round of 78 from senior Addy Gick, Daleville placed second at the Monroe Central Invitational. The Broncos recorded a season-best team score of 394, and Ava Capes added an 89 for Daleville.
Maddie Shelton fired a 91 to earn individual champion honors and led Shenandoah to the Henry County Girls Golf Championship.
Behind a first-place finish from Cameron Smith and a seventh-place run from Simon Nickelson, Lapel won the Taylor Cross Country County Clash. Pendleton Heights was third with Benson Davis finishing eighth while Frankton’s Hunter Smith placed fifth. The PH girls were overall team champions with Ava Jarrell placing second and Hadley Walker running 10th. Daleville was fifth as a team with Norris also finishing fifth as an individual.
Behind a first-place finish from Kayci Hill, the Shenandoah girls placed second at the Mississinewa Invitational.
The Anderson boys were eighth at the Meister Family Memorial Run at Monroe Central with Spencer Proctor leading the way in 15th place.
Jocelyn Love scored the lone tally in the closing moments and keeper Macy Willis pitched a shutout in goal as Lapel defeated the hosts 1-0 in the Lebanon girls soccer invitational championship game.
Frankton swept to a 25-7, 25-14, 25-10 win over an outmanned Taylor squad behind 13 kills from Klettheimer.