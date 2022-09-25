Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Josiah Cabello and Josiah Thurman each tallied one goal and one assist as eight different Lions scored in Liberty Christian’s 8-1 win over Irvington Prep. Shameel Clervrain, Abraham Tapia, Aaron Woodyard, Luke Woodyard, Malaki Castor and Kennedi Watson also found the net for LC.
Max Barr posted a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while Sam Barr was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles to lead Frankton to a 5-0 win over Alexandria.
Ada Erny put away 11 kills and Jenna Rigdon added 11 digs as Liberty Christian picked up a 3-0 volleyball win over Irvington Prep.
Holli Klettheimer and Adayna Key combined for 32 kills and eight blocks and Emma Sperry served up seven aces as Frankton — after dropping the first set — stormed back for a 3-1 win over Eastern.
TUESDAY
Kam Kail scored three goals with an assist and Cole Bubalo added a goal and two assists as Pendleton Heights soccer routed New Castle 6-0.
Mason Poynter posted a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles and Lapel dropped just seven total games in a 5-0 win over Hamilton Heights.
James Ward was a 6-3, 6-2 winner at No. 1 singles to lead Alexandria to a 5-0 win over Blackford, the first Central Indiana Conference win of the season for the Tigers.
Behind a 6-4, 6-2 win for Luke Gilman at No. 1 singles, Madison-Grant defeated Elwood 5-0 and clinched the first CIC title in program history.
Madison-Grant’s boys team placed second at the Grant 4 cross country championship, and the girls were third. Dylan Hofherr was the top Argylls boys finisher placing seventh while Emma Kelich was 11th for the girls.
Maryn Landis recorded eight kills and Sophie Jackley added eight aces to lead Lapel to a 3-0 win over Anderson Prep.
WEDNESDAY
Poynter, Owen Imel and Hogan Bair swept the singles matches and the Bulldogs cruised to a 5-0 win at Shenandoah.
Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull posted straight-set singles wins to lead Madison-Grant to a 3-2 win over Western. It was the 50th career victory for Hull.
Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs pulled out a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles to clinch a 3-2 Frankton win over Mississinewa.
Lapel’s girls soccer team improved to 8-5-1 — and 3-0 against North Central Conference foes — with a 3-0 win at Kokomo.
Sperry led a balanced attack with 11 kills while Klettheimer and Makena Alexander added 10 kills each to lead Frankton to a 3-1 win over Wes-Del. Alexander also led the Eagles with 18 digs while Alivia Swisher had 14 digs.
THURSDAY
Frankton continued its strong tennis play during the final week of the regular season with a 5-0 win over Tipton.
Alexis Baney recorded 21 kills and six blocks and Daya Greene posted 16 digs to lead Madison-Grant to a 25-20, 26-24, 25-22 win over Wabash.
Lauren Paska recorded 18 kills to lead Lapel to a 3-0 win over Sheridan at the annual Volley for the Cure breast cancer awareness night for the Bulldogs. The event raised nearly $3,500 for breast cancer and pediatric cancer research.
Following a scoreless first half, Kail delivered a cross to freshman Dylan John who put the header in the net for a 1-0 Pendleton Heights win over Mount Vernon.
SATURDAY
Lapel picked up a pair of tennis wins Saturday, 4-1 over Triton Central and 3-2 against Jay County. Hogan Bair picked up two wins at No. 3 singles as did doubles teams of Isaac Bair and Shyam Lewis and Grant Humerickhouse and Jaden Cash.
At the Eastern Hancock tennis invitational, Frankton’s Sam Barr was the champion at No. 2 singles.
At the New Haven cross country invitational, Lapel’s Cameron Smith placed third in the Class 1A finals while Hunter Smith from Frankton placed eighth in the 2A finals for the boys. In the girls 1A race, Sophie Goodwin from Lapel was second while Daleville’s Faith Norris placed fourth.
In the Delta Eagles Invitational, Lilly Thomas from Alexandria placed eighth in the girls race while Kenyan Troxel from Shenandoah was ninth in the boys race.
At the PAAC championships in Richmond, Noah Price followed up his Madison County title with a first place run in 16:21.6, a school record for Liberty Christian.