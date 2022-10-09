Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Ada Erny pounded 14 kills, and Jenna Rigdon added 10 digs to lead Liberty Christian to a 3-0 sweep of Legacy Christian. Nicki Warren had 13 assists and four digs for the Lions.
Daleville also picked up a sweep on the road, defeating Jay County 3-0 behind 17 kills and 18 digs from Abby Reed. Emilee Finley handed out 29 assists, and Lauren Finley recorded 16 digs for the Broncos.
In a 3-0 win over Cowan, Ashlynn Duckworth had five aces, three kills and two blocks to lead a balanced Alexandria attack. Alyssa Ryan had seven kills, and Addy Warren added five kills for the Tigers.
At Knightstown, Maryn Landis recorded 16 kills, and Karlie Jannings had 30 assists and 14 digs as Lapel swept the Panthers in three sets. Lauren Paska added nine kills, and Elizabeth Stern chipped in seven to aid the Bulldogs' effort.
TUESDAY
In a 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 romp over Marion, Madison-Grant’s Lexi Baney recorded 13 kills and Maegan Wilson added six for the Argylls. Maddy Moore handed out 21 assists and posted 11 digs for the Argylls.
Mikala Ross recorded 13 kills, and Ava Kate Phillips dished out 27 assists to lead Pendleton Heights to an easy 3-0 win over Mississinewa. The Arabians also picked up seven digs and four aces from Tessa Hannon in the victory.
In the boys tennis doubles tournament, the season came to an end in sectional for Pendleton Heights seniors Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer in a 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 loss to Eastern Hancock’s Myles and Bryce Wennen.
WEDNESDAY
After nearly blanking the seventh-ranked Noblesville Millers in the first half, Pendleton Heights gave up a rebound goal near halftime and went on to fall in the boys soccer sectional first round by a 5-0 score.
Daleville continued its strong late-season play with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-11 rout of Monroe Central. Cassidy Rees had 14 assists for the Broncos while Mallory Engbrecht added six kills and Reed recorded six digs.
THURSDAY
In the boys tennis singles tournament, Madison-Grant sophomore Luke Gilman succumbed to undefeated Charles Behrman of Muncie Burris. Despite the 6-1, 6-0 defeat, Gilman also led this season’s All-Central Indiana Conference boys tennis team, along with his conference champion teammates Christopher Fox, Clayton Hull, Ben Pax and Brogan Brunt. Alexandria’s James Ward and Owen May, Elwood’s Owen Hinchman and Beau Brandon and Max and Sam Barr from sectional champion Frankton were also selected.
Pendleton Heights opened girls soccer postseason play with a resounding 12-0 rout of Anderson to advance to the Sectional 8 championship game. Lyza DeShong, Anika Long and Liz Herrberg led the scoring effort with three goals each. Long was also one of six Arabians with an assist, and Priscilla Barajas and Kalli Stock combined in goal for the shutout.
The Broncos picked up 12 kills from Ava Papai and 10 from Amarah McPhaul in a 3-0 sweep of Liberty Christian. Emilee Finley had 37 assists for Daleville in the victory.
Combined with Frankton’s 3-0 win over Mississinewa, Madison-Grant clinched a share of the CIC title with the Eagles after a 25-9, 25-14, 25-9 win over Elwood. Baney recorded 19 kills and Daya Greene added 18 digs for the Argylls.
Ross recorded 11 kills while Ramsey Gary served up seven aces as Pendleton Heights closed its volleyball regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Connersville.
FRIDAY
Abraham Tapia scored Liberty Christian’s lone goal to cut the Muncie Burris lead to 2-1 before halftime, but the Owls prevailed 8-1, ending the Lions' season and their three-year sectional championship streak.
SATURDAY
Madison-Grant won its third straight Grant 4 volleyball championship at Eastbrook with 3-0 wins over both the host Panthers in the semifinal and Oak Hill in the title match.
Daleville was 2-2 at the Clinton Prairie volleyball invitational. During the tournament, senior setter Emilee Finley reached the 2,000-assist milestone.