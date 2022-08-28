Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Pendleton Heights broke through with a pair of goals in the second half and recorded its first boys soccer win of the season, 3-1, over Muncie Burris. Kam Kail scored twice for the Arabians while Cole Bubalo added a goal and an assist.
The PH girls squared their record at 2-2 after edging Lawrence North 2-1 behind a goal and an assist from Zoe Welch. Lyza DeShong added the second PH goal, and Imari Francis tallied an assist.
The Frankton girls golf team tied a nine-hole record for the program with a 181 to defeat Mississinewa (no score). Chloe Wenger and Hannah Cain each fired a 40 for the Eagles to share medalist honors.
TUESDAY
Led by a 1-under-par 35 from Macy Beeson, Lapel (198) defeated Shenandoah (205) and Elwood (228) in a three-way meet at Tri-County. Carly Chandler led the Raiders with a 44, and Ellie Laub paced the Panthers with a 51.
Daleville junior Addy Gick shot a 41 for medalist honors, but a balanced Pendleton Heights effort defeated the Broncos by a 184-187 score. The Arabians were led by Skylar Baldwin with a 43 and Audrey Jenkins with a 45.
Frankton volleyball improved to 5-0 with a 3-0 win over Tri-Central, led by 11 kills from Emma Sperry and nine from Holli Klettheimer. Makena Alexander added four aces for the Eagles.
Daleville bounced back from a tough Monday loss to Lapel with a 3-0 win over Hagerstown, led by 13 kills and six aces from Abby Reed. Amarah McPhaul added 10 kills, and Emilee Finley handed out 31 assists for the Broncos.
Madison-Grant cruised to a 25-16, 25-14, 25-9 sweep of Muncie Central behind 14 kills by Alexis Baney and 15 digs from Daya Greene. Kami DeDecker chipped in four aces, and Maddy Moore had 26 assists for the Argylls.
The Arabians doubles teams of Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer and Ben Caldwell and Isaac Elizondo dropped just one game each to lead Pendleton Heights to a 4-1 win over Muncie Burris.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton’s golf team shot a school-record 170 in defeating Shenandoah at Edgewood. Chloe Wenger was medalist for the Eagles with 39, followed by a 40 from Hannah Cain and a 42 from Bella Dean. The Raiders finished at 199 and were led by Carly Chandler and Ryleigh Flynn who each fired a 47.
In a 3-on-3 scoring matchup, Elwood defeated Madison-Grant 158-186 behind a 48 from medalist Laub.
Pendleton Heights defeated Yorktown 204-222 at The Players Club in Muncie. Zoe Lawrence led the Arabians with a 50 while Addison Nichols and Audrey Jenkins each came in one stroke back.
Madison-Grant had little trouble in dispatching Taylor 25-12, 25-6, 25-16 in a three-set volleyball sweep. Maegan Wilson led the Argylls with 12 kills.
In the first round of the Madison County tennis tournament, Madison-Grant’s three singles players — Luke Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull -- remained unbeaten in a 5-0 sweep of Alexandria.
THURSDAY
Lapel edged Daleville 184-187 at The Edge, led by an even-par 34 from Beeson. Ava Capes led the Broncos with a 44.
Frankton defeated New Castle 185-222 with Wenger and Dean each firing a 42 to lead the Eagles.
The Arabians girls soccer team blasted Richmond at home 9-0 behind a hat trick from Liz Herrberg. DeShong added two goals and two assists for PH.
The Argylls won their second volleyball match in as many days and improved to 6-1 on the season with a 4-1 (25-22, 16-25, 26-24, 25-20) win over Tipton. Baney led M-G with 26 kills and 13 blocks while Moore handed out 36 assists. During the match, Greene recorded 22 digs to become the school’s all-time leader with over 1,250 for her career.
Pendleton Heights opened its HHC volleyball schedule with a 3-2 (25-21, 20-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-12) win over Mount Vernon. Mikala Ross put away 16 kills for the Arabians, Ramsey Gary recorded 22 digs and Ava Phillips dished out 39 assists.
FRIDAY
In Madison County tennis tournament consolation play, Alexandria edged Elwood 3-2 as James Ward and Owen May and Jesse Lipps and Benjamin DeVault swept the doubles matches. Elwood’s No. 1 (Owen Hinchman) and No. 2 (Beau Brandon) won their matches, but Brody Sullivan won a three-set match against Peterson Pan at No. 3 singles for the winning point.
After a disappointing semifinal loss to Lapel, Madison-Grant bounced back with a 3-2 win over Frankton for third place in the county tournament. Gilman, Fox and Hull swept the singles matches for the Argylls while Jon Hobbs and Jackson Alexander and Logan Sutton and Jarrett Needler took the doubles matches for the Eagles.
SATURDAY
At Saturday’s Wapahani cross country invitational, Daleville’s Faith Norris broke her own school record for the third straight week and took first place overall. Alexandria’s Jacklynn Hosier placed eighth. Lapel’s Cameron Smith trimmed 20 seconds off his Arabian Roundup time and placed second in the boys race.
Frankton won four matches — including wins over previously undefeated Cambridge City and Southwood — to claim the Cowan Blackhawk volleyball invitational championship. Individual statistics were not available.
The Frankton girls golf team added a second championship as it shot a school-record 363 to win the CIC championship by 55 strokes over runner-up Oak Hill. Wenger was medalist with a 76, and Dean came in with an 84 in second place. Alexandria was third at 419 led by a 94 from Cali Crum, and Laub’s 99 led Elwood to fourth place. Danika Horn’s 108 led Madison-Grant.
Daleville won its third straight MEC girls golf championship with a 393, bettering Wapahani by 16 shots. Gick led the Broncos with a runner-up score of 89, and Shenandoah’s Chandler was fourth at 91.