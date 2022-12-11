Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover live.
MONDAY
Elwood swept its swimming dual with Liberty Christian, 93-11 for the boys and 142-26 for the girls. Dustin Maseman won two events for the Panthers boys, while Anne Bucksot won a pair of girls races. Also competing for Frankton, Jack Melvin won two races for the Eagles. Alexis Allrad won the 200-meter freestyle for the Liberty girls team.
TUESDAY
The Pendleton Heights girls edged Yorktown 93-92, earning a split of their swimming dual at Yorktown. Ella Rector led the Arabians with wins in the 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley and 200 medley relay, while Maddie Heineman led a PH sweep in diving. The boys fell to the Tigers 121-64, with Evan McKinney tying for first in the 200 freestyle and Ashur Grobey taking first in diving.
THURSDAY
Greenfield-Central defeated the PH girls 109-77 in swimming with Heineman claiming the lone event win for the Arabians.
Frankton dropped a 54-24 wrestling decision to Noblesville at the Eagles Nest, but Carson Ward, Thaiden Alexander, Braedey Martin and Hunter Branham were winners for the Eagles.
FRIDAY
Nate Moore scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Colin Gardner added 11 points as Frankton opened its Central Indiana Conference boys basketball season with a 62-39 rout of Eastbrook.
Jaylen Murphy had a double-double by halftime and finished with 28 points, and Ja’Quan Ingram scored 25 as Anderson posted a 71-59 boys basketball win at Arsenal Tech in the North Central Conference opener for both teams.
Carson Buck led the Daleville boys basketball team with 13 points and Meryck Adams banked home the game-winning 3-point jumper at the buzzer to lift the Broncos to a 39-36 win over Centerville.
Owen Harpe scored 15 points and Carson Hall added 14 as Alexandria opened its CIC boys basketball schedule with a 57-45 road win against Blackford.
SATURDAY
While Pendleton Heights claimed the team championship at its Super 6 wrestling tournament, it was a milestone day for Branham, Frankton’s senior heavyweight. The 2022 state finalist was 5-0 — including the 100th win of his career — to claim the individual title.
His teammate, Garek Ellis (220) was also 5-0, with Jonah Ellis (182) and Martin (195) also winning weight class titles with 4-1 records. The teams from Frankton and Anderson were both 3-2.
The Lapel boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season, defeating Muncie Burris 58-51, also giving first-year coach Kevin Cherry his first Bulldogs' victory. Brode Judge led Lapel with 18 points, and Jaden Cash added 14.
Also picking up his first win as coach was Elwood’s Ryan Vanskyock as the Panthers boys basketball team edged Providence Cristo Rey 39-36. Jayden Reese, Beau Brandon and Hunter Sallee scored 11 points each to lead Elwood.
The Arabians girls won five races at the Shelbyville swimming relays and placed second as a team.
PH won the 400 medley (Rector, Ellie Ray, Kennedy Safford, Stella Payne), 375 crescendo (Clara McIntyre, Rector, Alia Walters, Mallory Gentry), 1,000 freestyle (McIntyre and Sophie Kaster), 200 freestyle (Ray, Samantha Sutton, Safford, Gentry) and the 400 freestyle (Walters, Payne, Rector, Payne).
The boys team was third, with the 150 butterfly relay team of Jacob Simpson, Eli Brindley and Ian Christian earning a PH first place.
At the Eastern Hancock Invitational, Frankton swimmer Jack Melvin placed first in the 100 freestyle and was second in the 100 breaststroke.
The Madison-Grant girls knocked off Elwood 49-22 behind 14 points, 12 steals, eight rebounds and six assists from Daya Greene and 13 points from Maddy Moore.