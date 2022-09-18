Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Krystin Davis scored four goals and Sophie Goodwin added a goal and an assist as Lapel soccer posted a 5-0 shutout of Herron.
Lyza DeShong scored three times and Zoe Welch assisted on two goals to lead Pendleton Heights to a 6-0 win over Delta.
Anderson Prep picked up its first volleyball win of the season with a 25-23, 25-14, 25-16 decision over Central Christian Academy. Jets coach Chris Ferris credited a strong service game from Riley Anderson and solid defense from McKenzie Armstrong and Diosoline Anorve for lifting APA to the win.
Daleville posted a 179-226 golf victory over Alexandria behind rounds of 42 from Addy Gick and Kaitie Denney. Cali Crum led the Tigers with a 54.
Skylar Baldwin shot a personal-best round of 40, but it wasn’t enough as Pendleton Heights dropped a 167-184 decision to New Palestine.
Bella Dean and Chloe Wenger shared medalist honors with rounds of 44 as Frankton defeated Hamilton Heights 204-214. Dean’s round included her first eagle of the season.
TUESDAY
Kenyan Troxel of Shenandoah was the top area runner at the New Castle cross country invitational with a sixth-place finish.
Frankton dropped just eight games total in posting a 5-0 tennis win over Blackford. The Eagles' doubles teams of Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs and Jarett Needler and Logan Sutton each won their matches 6-0, 6-0.
Shyam Lewis and Hogan Bair recorded 6-0, 6-0 singles wins as Lapel defeated Lawrence Central 5-0.
Madison-Grant defeated Marion 3-2, believed by coach Tony Pitt to be the Argylls'first boys tennis win ever against the Giants.
Behind singles wins from Owen Hinchman and Beau Brandon, Elwood picked up a 3-2 win over Wabash.
Gick fired her second straight 42, and Daleville topped Monroe Central 191-222.
Davis scored two more goals, and Maddy Poynter added a goal and a pair of assists to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-2 win over Bethesda Christian.
Courtney Prickett scored twice and Isabelle Phillips chipped in a pair of assists to back the shut out goaltending of Priscilla Barajas as the Arabians picked up their second straight conference shutout, 6-0 over Yorktown.
Holli Klettheimer recorded 11 kills and five digs, and Emma Sperry added 10 kills and 16 assists to lead Frankton to a 3-0 win over Eastbrook.
After dropping the first set to Blue River Valley, Daleville’s volleyball team bounced back for a 3-1 victory over the Vikings. Emilee Finley recorded 47 assists and 18 digs, and Trishell Johnson put away 20 kills to lead the Broncos.
Madison-Grant swept past Oak Hill 25-22, 25-18, 25-11 behind 13 kills from Alexis Baney and 23 assists from Maddy Moore.
Aubrey Baer recorded 10 kills and Elli Closser handed out 23 assists to go with five aces as Alexandria posted a 3-1 win over Blackford.
WEDNESDAY
Jackson Ragan put away the game winner in the second half as Pendleton Heights picked up a 4-3 boys soccer win over Yorktown. Cole Bubenzer and Kam Kail scored for the Arabians on first-half penalty kicks.
Lewis and Isaac Bair outlasted their Kokomo opponents in three sets at No. 1 doubles to help Lapel pull out a 3-2 win over the Wildkats.
Anderson’s Spencer Proctor finished fourth, and Daleville’s Noah Colvin was sixth in the boys race at the Muncie Burris Phil Clay Invitational. Connor King added a seventh-place run for the Anderson boys. Faith Norris (second), Jenna Brand (sixth) and Macy Kirkpatrick (10th) led the Daleville girls at the invite.
Ellie Laub shot a 49 as Elwood (214) split a three-team meet with Delta (184) and Eastbrook (231).
Alexandria also placed second in a golf three-way with a score of 209, bettering Madison-Grant’s 242 but falling to Eastern at 198. Lily Harpe led the Tigers with a personal-best score of 49.
THURSDAY
Alfredo Lopez scored twice and Angel Rodriguez added a third goal as the Anderson boys soccer team handed Marion a 3-1 loss. Carlos Lozano recorded nine saves in goal for Anderson.
Bubalo parked a penalty kick into the back of the net for the game winner in the second overtime as Pendleton Heights edged Delta 2-1.
Hogan Bair pulled out a third set victory at No. 3 singles to lift Lapel to a 3-2 win over Pendleton Heights. Sam Bowers and Austin Perny took the No. 1 and No. 2 singles matches for the Arabians, but Bair’s win paired with a doubles sweep was enough for the Bulldogs.
Aaron Hartley, Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs cruised to straight-set victories as Frankton knocked off Taylor 4-1.
Davis made it 12 goals in three matches on the week with six more in a 9-0 Lapel win over Muncie Central.
Pendleton Heights also scored a 9-0 girls soccer win, defeating New Castle behind two goals and two assists from Kaitlyn Prickett. DeShong and Annabelle Kail added two goals each for the Arabians.
Madison-Grant swept Blackford 25-23, 25-12, 25-14 behind 12 kills and 16 digs from Maegan Wilson. Daya Greene added 23 digs, and Moore dished out 33 assists for the Argylls.
Adayna Key recorded 12 kills on just 15 attacks, and Frankton rolled to a 25-6, 25-8, 25-9 win over Elwood. Alivia Swisher posted seven digs for the Eagles.
Daleville swept Muncie Central 25-22, 25-12, 25-10 behind 12 kills from Trishell Johnson and 22 assists and 11 digs from Emilee Finley.
SATURDAY
Three girls runners picked up cross country invitational wins. Ava Jarrell of Pendleton Heights (19:18.64) was the fastest as she claimed first place in the Riverview Health Invitational at Carmel while Faith Norris (20:08.9) from Daleville won at the Jim Leffler Invitational at Yorktown and Lapel’s Goodwin (21:03.44) took the top spot at Tipton. Cameron Smith made it a Bulldogs sweep at Tipton, taking first in the boys race at 17:04.32.
Madison-Grant took two of three matches at the Frankfort volleyball invitational, defeating Parke Heritage and Frankfort before falling to Benton Central in the championship. Ella Brummet recorded 14 kills in the win over the Hot Dogs and six kills and three aces when the Argylls topped Parke Heritage.
The Madison-Grant golf season wrapped up with a score of 520 at the Eastbrook Sectional at Arbor Trace. Dani Horn led the Argylls with a round of 110.