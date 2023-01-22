Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Gabbi Patrick scored 16 points to lead Shenandoah to a 41-29 win over Cowan. Haley Hughes added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Raiders.
The Pendleton Heights swim teams garnered a sweep of New Castle, 105-79 for the girls and 113-67 for the boys. The girls team was led by three wins each from Sophie Kaster (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly) and Mallory Gentry (50-yard and 100-yard freestyle), and both were part of the 200-yard freestyle relay. Jacob Simpson and Ian Christian each won four events for the boys team as Simpson took the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke, Christian was first to the wall in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly and both were part of winning 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams.
WEDNESDAY
Jacklynn Hosier poured in 30 points and Cali Crum added 11 points and 10 rebounds as Alexandria posted a 54-38 win over Mississinewa.
THURSDAY
Laniah Wills scored 17 points and had 11 rebounds while Madelyn Poynter added 13 points and seven rebounds as Lapel defeated Muncie Central 61-31.
Olivia Shannon scored 17 points, Yzabelle Ramey added 15 and Elwood snapped an 18-game losing streak with a 42-40 overtime win over Wes-Del.
Madison-Grant’s girls went on the road and came away with a 52-51 win at Northfield behind 20 points from Daya Greene and 12 points for Maddy Moore. Greene added 10 steals and passed Danyelle Hutson as the program’s single-season record holder.
Anderson Prep defeated Indiana School for the Deaf 60-41 behind 22 points from Alivia Peoples and 20 from Arianna Flowers.
Elwood celebrated its wrestling seniors with a 48-30 win over Taylor. Seniors Kaleb Colwell (106 pounds) and Spencer Riddle (120) each won their matches by first-period fall.
The Arabians girls swimmers posted a 100-86 win over Mount Vernon behind three wins each from Kaster and Ella Rector. Kaster won the 200-yard freestyle and was on the 400-yard freestyle relay team while Rector touched the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke and both were part of the winning 200-yard freestyle relay. Maddie Heineman took first in the diving competition.
The boys team dropped a 103-83 decision to the Marauders with Ashur Grobey (diving) and Jacob Simpson (100-yard butterfly) the only winners for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
Eric Troutman made 8 of 9 shots — including 2-of-3 from 3-point range — and scored 23 points while handing out five assists to lead Liberty Christian to a 71-65 win over Winchester. Kobe Watson added 18 points and seven rebounds while Cedric Anderson chipped in 17 points and six assists for the Lions.
Jase Howell scored 26 points and Clayton Hull added 10 for Madison-Grant as the Argylls posted a dominant 62-23 win over Eastbrook. In two games this season against the Panthers, Howell is averaging 34 points.
Colin Gardner led the Eagles with 18 points and nine rebounds as Frankton pounded Blackford 62-45. Tyler Bates scored 14 for Frankton and Nate Moore added 12 points.
The Warfel sisters were on the attack Friday as Pendleton Heights routed Connersville 69-26. Sophomore Kaycie Warfel led the way with 20 points while senior Whitney Warfel added 19 to lead the way for the Arabians.
SATURDAY
Senior Dawson Brooks claimed the lone Daleville title at the Mid-Eastern Conference wrestling championship at 138 pounds. Reazon Davenport was runner-up for the Broncos at 160 pounds.
The Alexandria girls improved to 15-4 overall and 4-1 in the Central Indiana Conference with a 70-48 win at Oak Hill. Hosier again led the way with 29 points while Crum scored a career-high 16 points for the Tigers.