Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Madison-Grant placed second behind champion Oak Hill at the Grant 4 wrestling championship. Madison County 182-pound champion Boston Caudell added the Grant County title to his resume while freshman Tripp Haisley claimed the 120-pound crown.
TUESDAY
Kobe Watson scored 20 points and Cedric Anderson recorded a double-double as Liberty Christian won a 94-44 rout of Phalen Academy. Jerramie Johnson added 17 points, and Devon Kelley and Ethan Troutman scored 12 each for the Lions while Anderson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Haley Hughes led Shenandoah with 15 points as the Raiders rolled to a 56-14 win at Wes-Del. Gabrielle Patrick scored 13 points, and Kayla Muterspaugh added 10 for the Raiders.
Jacklynn Hosier scored 29 points and had five steals to lead Alexandria to a 63-24 win over Anderson Prep at The Hangar. Cali Crum added eight points for the Tigers, who improved to 10-3 on the season.
Shenandoah’s wrestling team dropped a 53-22 decision to Northeastern but came away with four individual winners. Levi Williams and Achilles Morrison took their matches by fall, Mayson Lewis won by 13-3 decision and Landon Harter won by forfeit.
WEDNESDAY
Kaycie Warfel scored 24 points, Whitney Warfel recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds and Pendleton Heights took a road Hoosier Heritage Conference game, 63-45 at Yorktown. Berkley Shelton added eight points and 10 rebounds for the Arabians.
THURSDAY
Pendleton Heights junior Katelin Goodwin announced she has verbally committed to continue her academic and softball career at the Dayton. Last season, Goodwin batted .388 with six home runs, 29 RBI and eight doubles, helping the Arabians advance to the semistate with a 25-7 record. During the postseason, Goodwin was 8-for-16 with two home runs.