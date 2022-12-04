Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Joey Wright was a perfect 3-for-3 from 3-point range and scored 14 points to lead Frankton to a 47-42 win over Muncie Burris. Tyler Bates added 10 points and four assists for the Eagles.
Pendleton Heights opened its swim season with a dominant sweep over Muncie Central, taking the girls portion 130-55 and posting a 129-57 win in the boys meet. Ella Rector, Mallory Gentry and Sophie Kaster won four events each for the girls while Jacob Simpson, Ian Christian and Evan McKinney did likewise for the boys team. The Arabians took first in both diving events, Maddie Heineman for the girls and Ashur Grobey for the boys.
Maddy Poynter led all players with 18 points and Laniah Wills recorded her eighth double-double in as many games as Lapel picked up its third straight win with a 60-36 victory over Yorktown. Poynter also handed out four assists, and Wills finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds while Jaylee Hubble added 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Makhile McWilliams led three Indians in double figures with 13 points as Anderson’s girls defeated Marion 56-36 on the road. Jacelyn Starks scored 12 points and Kennedy Brown added 10 for Anderson.
Despite missing several athletes to illness, Frankton posted a 42-33 win over Guerin Catholic in its first wrestling dual meet of the season. Freshman Nate Luzadder won by fall at 170 pounds for his first varsity win while Elijah Warren added a win at 182 pounds, also by fall.
WEDNESDAY
Bella Dean and Emma Sperry scored 12 points each and Frankton outscored Eastern 26-0 in the first quarter on its way to a 58-15 win over the Comets. Dean also grabbed five rebounds, and Haylee Niccum added 10 points and five rebounds for the Eagles.
Elwood gained a split of its swimming season-opening dual with University, winning the girls meet 107-64 and dropping the boys competition 68-57. Winners for the Panthers included Addie Updegraff, Owen Huff, Abby Ripberger, Jackson Osborn and Ellie Laub.
THURSDAY
The Lapel girls went on the road and held off Greenfield-Central for a 38-36 win behind 12 points and 12 rebounds from Wills. Poynter added 10 points, including two late free throws that proved to be the final margin.
The Daleville wrestling team posted a 30-28 win over Southern Wells, highlighted by the first varsity win for Brenden Powell.
FRIDAY
Carson Buck posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Daleville to a 50-29 win over Monroe Central. Meryck Adams also scored 13 points, and Koleman Newsome grabbed 11 rebounds for the Broncos.
Peyton Southerland led five Argylls in double figures with 16 points as Madison-Grant routed Wes-Del 94-44. Jase Howell and Gavin Kelich scored 14 points each while Clayton Hull added 12 points, and Teagan Yeagy chipped in 11.
SATURDAY
After rushing for 2,346 yards and 30 touchdowns, Lapel running back Tyler Dollar was named Class 2A Senior All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association. Dollar’s teammates — wide receiver Nick Witte and offensive lineman J.J. Baxter — were named to the 2A Junior All-State team while Pendleton Heights defensive back Nolan Souders received 4A Junior All-State honors.
Pendleton Heights went 5-0 to claim the team championship at the New Castle Super 6 wrestling invitational. Elijah Wolf, Jack Todd, Jaylen Covington and Garrett Pederson were undefeated for the Arabians. Frankton was also at the invite and finished 3-2 as a team with 170-pounder Crew Farrell and heavyweight Hunter Branham going 5-0. Farrell won all five matches by fall.
Daleville spoiled Elwood’s boys basketball home opener with a 48-39 come-from-behind victory behind 16 points from Dylan Scott and 14 from Adams. Jayden Reese scored 19 for the Panthers to lead all players.