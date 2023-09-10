Each week, we bring readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Alex Park and Julian Carpenter each scored once and Carter Wicker pitched a shutout with five saves in goal as Liberty Christian posted a 2-0 win over Anderson Prep.
Shyam Lewis recorded a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles over Owen Hinchman, and Hogan Bair posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles to lead Lapel to a 5-0 win over Elwood.
Sam and Max Barr and Aaron Hartley dropped just two games in sweeping the singles matches and Frankton rolled to a 5-0 win over Hamilton Heights.
Madison-Grant was perfect, winning all five matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores, in a sweep of Blackford.
Cove Ritchey and Owen Kean won their singles matches and Pendleton Heights won a 3-2 decision over Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Yorktown.
Owen May won a 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, 10-8 decision at No. 1 singles and Alexandria beat Tipton 4-1.
Addy Gick returned to form with a medalist-earning round of 40 to lead Daleville to a 193 team score, defeating Frankton (197) and Elwood (233) at Grandview. Aleksys Shock paced Elwood with a personal-best 47 — tying Ava Capes of the Broncos for second place — while Hannah Cain and Lily Hall each fired a 48 to lead the Eagles.
Annabelle Marshall earned medalist with a 37 and Rosemary Likens added a 41, but Lapel (180) lost to Heritage Christian by one stroke. Pendleton Heights finished at 195 and was led by rounds of 47 from Skylar Baldwin and Audrey Jenkins.
Led by a 45 from Maddie Shelton, Shenandoah (222) split a three-way meet with Rushville (200) and Lincoln (225).
Alexandria junior Rylie Kellams led the Tigers with a 42, but their match at Mississinewa was declared incomplete due to a lack of players for the home team as well as repairs underway at the course.
Trishell Johnson recorded 11 kills and two blocks to lead Daleville to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-8 romp over Randolph Southern.
Lapel rolled to a 3-0 win over Shenandoah behind nine kills from Lauren Paska and eight kills by Maryn Landis.
Mikala Ross recorded a triple-double with 23 kills, 15 digs and 15 service receptions and added five aces and four blocks as Pendleton Heights outlasted Delta on the road in five sets. Annie Canada added 13 kills while Giana Kanitz had 37 assists and Tessa Hannon had 16 digs for the Arabians.
Faith Norris was second and Kynlie Keffer was fourth, leading Daleville to the team runner-up finish at the Delaware County cross country championship. The Broncos' boys team was fifth and was led by Noah Colvin in 13th place.
Spencer Proctor won the City Cross Country individual championship, leading Anderson to the team title. Kaleb Dean and Cooper King followed in second and third place respectively for the Indians.
Makenna Lyon scored the Indians' third goal of the season as the Anderson girls soccer team snapped a 35-match losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Marion.
WEDNESDAY
Hinchman, Beau Brandon and Xavier Davenport swept their singles matches as Elwood posted a 5-0 win over Morristown.
Pendleton Heights defeated Greenfield-Central 173-217 as Kelsey Day fired a 41 to earn medalist and Baldwin added a 42 on their senior night.
Johnson recorded 16 kills and Maddie Rees added 13 kills and six aces as Daleville rolled to a 25-9, 25-15, 25-12 rout of Union City.
THURSDAY
Sam Barr at No. 1 singles and Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs at No. 1 doubles came from behind to win in three sets as Frankton blanked Lapel 5-0.
Hinchman took a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles, Isaac Casas picked up his first singles win of the season at the No. 3 spot and Elwood defeated Muncie Burris 4-1.
Austin Perny, Ritchey and Kean won their singles matches and the Arabians defeated Shenandoah 4-1. Cooper Allen and Christian Dyer won at No. 1 doubles to claim the lone point for the Raiders.
May and James Ward took three-set victories for Alexandria as the Tigers handed Hamilton Heights a 4-1 defeat.
Marshall fired a 41 and led Lapel (185) to a split of its three-team meet with Mount Vernon (171) and Yorktown (206).
Gick shot a 48 to earn medalist honors as Daleville finished at 211 to beat Lincoln (226) and Blue River (233).
Krystin Davis scored four times and Jocelyn Love added two goals and four assists as Lapel rolled to a 9-0 soccer win over Wabash.
Maddie Rees pounded 14 kills and Cassidy Rees handed out 24 assists to lead Daleville to a 3-0 sweep of Union (Modoc).
FRIDAY
Aaron Hartley won at No. 3 singles while Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs and Eli Birch and Ja’Von Miller swept the doubles matches for a 3-2 Frankton win over Marion.
Carpenter scored the lone Liberty Christian goal as the Lions worked a 1-1 draw against Wapahani.
SATURDAY
For the second week in a row, Ava Jarrell broke the PH girls cross country school record with a 17:05.7 at the Eagle Classic Elite race, also breaking the Brown County course record in the process.
At Brown County in the AA race, the PH girls were second as a team and were led by Maddie Marsh in fifth place and Hadley Walker in sixth. The boys team was also runner-up and was led by Benson Davis in fifth place.
At the Indiana Wesleyan Wildcat Classic, Daleville’s girls cross country team placed fourth in the Gray Division and was led by first-place finisher Norris and Keffer in seventh. In the boys Gray race, Proctor of Anderson placed 21st and Noah Colvin was 27th for the Broncos.
The Blackford cross country invitational saw a number of strong local performances, including Frankton’s Hunter Smith (third) and Madison-Grant’s Dylan Hofherr (seventh) in the boys race while Shenandoah’s Kayci Hill was second and Joyce Karnes-Hatfield was seventh for the Eagles.
At the Randolph Southern Invitational, Alexandria’s Jacklynn Hosier ran to a 15th-place finish.
The Arabians dropped just three games total in rolling to a 5-0 win over Lawrence Central. Ritchey and Kean won their singles matches 6-0, 6-0.
Day shot a 93 and Baldwin added a 94 as Pendleton Heights placed fourth as a team in the HHC championship at Albany Golf Club.
Dani Horn of Madison-Grant shot a 93 to place fourth at the Grant 4 golf tournament.