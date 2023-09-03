Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Hogan Bair won his No. 2 singles match 6-2, 6-4 and Lapel swept the doubles matches in a 3-2 win over Tipton.
Alexandria won all matches in straight sets as the Tigers blanked Muncie Burris 5-0. James Ward defeated Andy Bowman 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles to lead the way.
Sam Barr came back to defeat Will Abbett 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to clinch Frankton’s 3-2 win over Shenandoah.
Luke Gilman defeated Abraham Dirksen 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to lead Madison-Grant to a 4-1 victory over Jay County.
Ashlyn Bodkin earned medalist with a 44 and Hannah Cain added a 48 as Frankton defeated Monroe Central 194-216 at Hickory Hills.
TUESDAY
Freshman Tywaine Fuller recorded a hat trick in his first high school game and Malaki Castor added a pair of tallies as Liberty Christian blanked Seton Catholic 5-0.
Grayson Hovermale accounted for the lone goal and Lucas Mayer-Adams recorded a shutout in goal as Pendleton Heights scored a 1-0 Hoosier Heritage Conference win at Greenfield-Central.
Bair and Aiden Gooding recorded 6-0, 6-0 singles wins to lead the Bulldogs to a 4-1 win over Tri.
Levi Neff picked up a singles win and Alexandria swept the doubles matches in a 3-2 win over Blue River Valley.
Aaron Hartley won at No. 1 singles while Max and Sam Barr teamed up for the No. 1 doubles win and Frankton scored a 5-0 victory over Muncie Burris.
Cooper Allen and Christian Dyer and Garrett May and Ethan Taylor won their doubles matches in straight sets to key a Shenandoah 3-2 win at Northeastern.
Maegan Wilson recorded 13 kills and 12 digs while Maddy Moore had 28 assists and 12 digs as Madison-Grant scored a 25-14, 25-12, 26-28, 25-13 win over Eastbrook in its Central Indiana Conference opener.
Anderson Prep picked up its first volleyball victory with a 3-0 win over Central Christian Academy. Coach Jacie Dickerson credited Nyasia Hopkins with the most kills and Makenzie Armstrong and Victoria Cox with strong defensive efforts for the Jets.
Maddie Shelton shot a 47 and was medalist as Shenandoah finished at 225 at Winchester Golf Club, defeating incomplete teams from Winchester, Blue River and Union.
WEDNESDAY
Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull dominated their singles matches and Ty Evans and Ben Pax won a three-set match at No. 1 doubles as Madison-Grant edged Mississinewa 3-2 in its CIC opener.
Owen Hinchman and Beau Brandon cruised to singles wins to lead Elwood to a 3-2 victory over Tipton.
Annabelle Marshall shot a 42 for Lapel, but the Bulldogs fell to Delta 180-197.
Averi Savage led Elwood with a 54, but the Panthers dropped a 187-227 decision to Hamilton Heights.
Shelton again led the Raiders with a 45, but Shenandoah lost 212-219 to Northeastern.
Demie Havens recorded nine kills and two aces and Reese Box had 14 digs to lead Madison-Grant to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 win over Northfield. Havens added 12 digs and Moore had 19 assists for the Argylls.
Lauren Paska pounded 17 kills and Maryn Landis added 11 kills and five aces to lead Lapel to a 3-0 sweep of Tipton.
THURSDAY
Skylar Baldwin shot a 45 as Pendleton Heights finished at 195 to split a three-way meet, defeating Yorktown (220) but falling to Delta (187).
Shelton was medalist with a 47, but Lily Harpe’s 48 led a balanced Alexandria team past the Raiders and Blue River.
Daleville also split a three-team meet, defeating Wes-Del 200-203 but coming up eight shots short of Wapahani. Ava Capes led the Broncos with a 44.
Paska again led the way with 16 kills and Karlie Jannings handed out 28 assists as the Bulldogs defeated Tri-Central 3-0.
Havens and Johnna Hiatt recorded six kills each and the Argylls rolled to a 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 win over Anderson.
Cameron Smith followed up his Arabian Roundup second-place finish with the individual title at the Landes Invitational at Hamilton Heights. Simon Nickelson, Jack Combs and Braxton Burress also finished in the top 10 helping Lapel to the boys team championship. Noah Colvin led Daleville with a 12th-place run.
In the girls race, Faith Norris was first and Kynlie Keffer was fifth as Daleville placed third overall. Shenandoah’s Kayci Hill was seventh while Hannah Combs placed 11th for the Bulldogs.
Dyer was paired with Garrett May at No. 1 doubles, Taylor teamed up with D.J. Glentzer at No. 2 doubles and both won in three sets to lead Shenandoah to a 3-2 win over Alexandria. Ward and Owen May won their singles matches for the Tigers.
SATURDAY
Ava Jarrell continued her assault on the Pendleton Heights cross country record book after a second-place finish in the Elite Division at the Taylor Invitational. Just four days after establishing a new home course record, Jarrell broke Alex Buck’s school record with a time of 17:12.7. She bettered Buck’s mark by nearly 12 seconds.
Also for the Arabians at Marion, PH placed second in the Purple Division and was led by first-place finisher Hadley Walker.
In the Girls Gold Division, Lapel’s Hannah Combs placed 11th, and Frankton’s Joslyn Karnes-Hatfield was 19th.
On the boys side, Cameron Smith took first place with a personal-best time of 15:57.1 and led Lapel to the team title. Simon Nickelson was fifth and Jack Combs was ninth for the Bulldogs.
In the Boys Elite race, Will Coggins of Pendleton Heights placed 16th, and Hunter Smith of Frankton was 18th.
At the Union City Invitational, Peyton Taylor of Anderson Prep placed 19th while the Jets were fifth as a team.
When Owen Kean won the No. 3 singles tournament, Pendleton Heights clinched the championship of the Richmond Tennis Invitational. Troy Thorsen and Isaac Haugh also won the No. 2 doubles draw and Cove Ritchey was No. 2 singles runner-up.