Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Shenandoah tennis defeated Muncie Burris 4-1 as Will Abbett and Colton Gift won their singles matches without dropping a game.
Madison-Grant tuned up for the Madison County tournament with a 5-0 win over Eastern. Luke Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull dropped just three games in sweeping the singles matches.
After weather postponed earlier matches, Lapel opened its season with a 5-0 win over Blue River Valley. Hogan Bair, Bode McClintock and Quinn Wilkins swept the three singles matches.
Pendleton Heights picked up its first boys soccer win with a 4-2 decision over Muncie Burris. Jack Weflen and Dylan John each scored twice for the Arabians.
Led by a personal-best 38 from senior Rosemary Likens, Lapel (180) defeated Frankton (191) and Mississinewa (220). Annabelle Marshall added a 40 for the Bulldogs.
Maddie Shelton earned medalist with a 48 as Shenandoah shot 223 as a team at Royal Hylands, defeating incomplete teams from Knightstown and Eastern Hancock.
Lauren Paska led Lapel with 14 kills and Tatum Harper added 25 digs as the Bulldogs defeated Daleville 20-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-21. Elizabeth Stern added nine kills and two blocks, and Maryn Landis served up five aces for Lapel.
TUESDAY
Carter Spolyar and Obed Espinosa each scored once as Anderson rallied for a 2-2 boys soccer tie at Yorktown.
Pendleton Heights broke a 189-189 tie with Daleville with the better fifth score at Crestview Golf Course in Muncie. Arabians senior Kelsey Day was match medalist with a round of 39 — highlighted by two birdies — while Addy Gick led the Broncos with a 42.
Freshman Annabelle Marshall earned medalist with a 38 as Lapel (186) defeated Shenandoah (208) and Elwood (225) at The Edge. Shelton led the Raiders with a 49 while Aleksys Shock shot a personal-best 50 to lead the Panthers.
Camryn Bolser posted seven kills as Madison-Grant rolled to a 3-0 sweep of Muncie Central. Ella Brummet added five kills and two aces, and Maegan Wilson chipped in eight digs for the Argylls.
Paska and Stern once again led the Lapel offense with 12 kills and eight kills respectively as the Bulldogs swept Cowan in three sets. Karlie Jannings had 25 assists and 13 digs for Lapel.
Holli Klettheimer pounded 14 kills and Emma Sperry added 10 kills to go with 19 assists as Frankton won a three-set sweep of Tri-Central. Maci Curtis added nine kills, and Sloane Harrison had seven digs for the Eagles.
Trishell Johnson and Maddie Rees pounded 13 kills each and Daleville survived a five-set marathon for an 11-25, 28-26, 25-18, 19-25, 15-7 win over Hagerstown. Emma Voss added 11 kills and five aces for the Broncos while Cassidy Rees handed out 40 assists with 22 digs.
WEDNESDAY
Madison-Grant and Frankton opened Madison County tournament play with 5-0 first-round sweeps. The Argylls moved past Elwood without dropping a set while Max Barr won a three-set match at No. 2 singles for the Eagles against Alexandria.
THURSDAY
Sperry recorded 18 assists, 14 digs and four aces to lead the Eagles to their fifth straight win, a 3-0 sweep of Shenandoah. Klettheimer led all players with 14 kills, and Ashlyn Bodkin chipped in six aces for Frankton.
Demie Havens led a balanced attack with eight kills, and Reece Box added 12 digs and three aces to lead Madison-Grant to a 27-25, 25-17, 25-23 win over Tipton. Bolser had seven kills, and Maddy Moore had 26 assists for the Argylls.
Pendleton Heights ended Lapel’s nine-year reign as Madison County boys tennis champions with a 4-1 semifinal win. Cove Ritchey battled to a three-set win at No. 2 singles, and the Arabians swept the doubles matches. Shyam Lewis picked up the lone Bulldogs point with a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 win at No. 1 singles.
Owen May and Levi Neff picked up wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles and Alexandria swept the doubles matches for a 4-1 win over Elwood in the county tennis consolation bracket. Owen Hinchman picked up a point for the Panthers with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles.
FRIDAY
Led by a singles sweep from Sam and Max Barr and Aaron Hartley, Frankton defeated Lapel 5-0 to claim third place in the Madison County boys tennis tournament.
SATURDAY
Led by runner-up Gick, Daleville won its fourth straight Mid-Eastern Conference golf championship. Gick shot an 87, and Ava Capes added a 93 as the Broncos posted a 408, defeating runner-up Wapahani by 29 shots. Shenandoah’s Maddie Shelton earned All-MEC honors with a 96.
The Lapel girls soccer team won its second invitational in as many weekends and remained unbeaten at 7-0 with wins over Twin Lakes and host Frankfort by a combined score of 15-4. Leila Wilson scored a pair of first-half goals in the Twin Lakes game, and Krystin Davis added a hat trick in the championship game win over Frankfort.
Senior Faith Norris placed first and her Daleville freshman teammate Kynlie Keffer came home in third place, pacing the Broncos girls to a third-place finish at the Wapahani Invitational. Shenandoah’s Kayci Hill placed fourth, and Jacklynn Hosier of Alexandria was ninth.
In the boys race, Corin Withers was 14th and Noah Colvin 15th as the Broncos finished fourth as a team. Kenden Miller of Alexandria placed 21st, just ahead of Peyton Taylor of Anderson Prep.
At the Oak Hill Invitational, Frankton’s Hunter Smith ran to a strong fourth-place finish while Madison-Grant’s Gavin Kelich finished 19th, leading the Argylls to a sixth-place team score.