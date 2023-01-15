Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Amaya Collins scored 16 points and Bella Dean added 11 as Frankton routed Daleville 54-14.
TUESDAY
Maddy Moore scored 14 points and Daya Greene added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Madison-Grant handed Taylor a 62-24 defeat. Katie Stowers and Caydence Campbell scored eight points each for the Argylls.
Shenandoah sophomore Haley Hughes scored 14 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked seven shots to lead the Raiders to a 32-27 win at Centerville.
Anderson celebrated its seniors and split a dual meet with New Castle. Led by seniors Michael Strait and Bowen Libler, the Indians boys won a 92-78 decision over the Trojans. Strait won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races, Libler took the 200-yard freestyle, and both were on the winning 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
The girls team lost to New Castle 118-68, but Ava Nickelson won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races.
The Pendleton Heights swim teams swept Shelbyville by a combined 254-99 score.
Jacob Simpson and Eli Brindley each won four events for the boys with Simpson taking the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle races, Brindley winning the 200-yard individual medley and the 500-yard freestyle, and the two were teammates on the first-place 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.
The girls also had a pair of four-event winners in Clara McIntyre and Sophie Kaster. McIntyre won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-backstroke races individually and was part of the 200-yard medley relay team while Kaster took first in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard freestyle relay team and both were part of the 400-yard freestyle relay winner.
Madison-Grant’s wrestling team scored a 54-22 win over Monroe Central, highlighted by a comeback win by Claydon Campbell. Down on points, Campbell secured the victory at 145 pounds with a second-period fall.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton senior Adayna Key signed her letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at Indiana University-East in Richmond next fall. Last season, Key recorded 207 kills and 56 blocks — including 12 solo blocks — for the 26-7 Eagles.
THURSDAY
Emma Sperry led Frankton to a 42-40 win over Tipton with 15 points while holding Blue Devils star Ashlee Schram to eight points. Collins added 13 for the Eagles.
FRIDAY
At the Indiana High School Girls Wrestling state finals, Alexandria’s Leila Thomas advanced to the semifinals and placed third at 182 pounds. Lapel’s Paige Stires (113) won her opening match before bowing out, and Kalli Stock (170) of Pendleton Heights qualified for the finals but lost her first-round match.
Jacklynn Hosier scored 21 points and Morgan Baker added 13 for Alexandria as the Tigers handled Elwood 58-15.
Cedric Anderson poured in 26 points to lead Liberty Christian to a comeback 61-53 win over Seton Catholic. Devon Kelley added 11 points, and Eric Troutman scored 10 for the Lions.
Ahmere Carson led four players in double figures with 28 points and added eight assists as Anderson improved to 2-0 in the North Central Conference with a 73-63 win at Lafayette Jeff. Jaylen Murphy scored 18 points for the Indians while Ja’Quan Ingram and Damien King chipped in 10 apiece.
Brady Gast was 4-for-9 from 3-point range and scored 14 points while Braxton Pratt scored 13 to lead Alexandria past Elwood 44-23.
Lapel was led by Bode Judge’s 22 points as the Bulldogs overcame a 10-point deficit to pull out a 60-54 win over Hamilton Heights.
SATURDAY
Led by unbeaten all-conference selections Crew Farrell (160/170) and Hunter Branham (285), Frankton was second at the Central Indiana Conference tournament in Elwood. Area All-CIC selections included Kayden Simpson (106) of Elwood, Isaiah Fye (113) and Ezra Fye (120) from Alexandria and Boston Caudell (182) from Madison-Grant.
Anderson placed fourth at the NCC wrestling championship at Richmond. Top finishers for the Indians were Jordan Taylor (152) in second and Lorenzo Moreno (138) in third.
At the Tri Super Duals, Daleville was 3-2 as a team and had three unbeaten wrestlers — Dawson Brooks (138), Reazon Davenport (160) and Christopher Walters (182) -- for the day. During the tournament, Brooks picked up his 100th career win.
Anderson made it 48 points in two nights for the Lions with 22 in a 63-52 win over Muncie Burris. Kobe Watson scored 13 and Troutman added 11 as the Lions won for the sixth time in seven games.
Sophomore Kennedy Brown scored 19 points, leading four Indians in double figures, as Anderson’s girls routed Lafayette Jeff 72-35. Jacelyn Starks scored 15 with five assists, Makhile McWilliams added 12 points and Zoe Allen contributed 10 points and five steals.
Sperry scored 21 points to lead three Eagles in double figures in a 55-33 win over Madison-Grant. Dean and Haylee Niccum added 10 points each for Frankton while Moore led the Argylls with 10 points and five steals.
The Lapel gymnastics team opened its season at the Franklin Central Invitational. Myleigh Carpenter took first place in the floor exercise and was fourth in the all-around while Elizabeth Stern was fifth in the all-around.