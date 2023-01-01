Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Madison-Grant fell in overtime to Oak Hill 60-57 in the Grant 4 semifinal, despite 23 points from Peyton Southerland. In the third-place game, the Argylls routed Eastbrook 90-47 behind a record-setting performance from senior guard Jase Howell. He made 14 of 18 field goals overall, including 12-of-15 from 3-point range, and scored 42 points for the Argylls. His 12 3-point baskets set Grant 4, Grant County and school records.
Lapel opened play in the Northeastern Holiday tournament with a 66-60 win over Winchester. Brode Judge scored 22 to lead the way, and Matt Carpenter added 13 points for the Bulldogs, who later fell to New Castle in the semifinal and placed fourth following a loss to Delta.
In Alexandria’s holiday invitational, the Tigers defeated Southwestern 55-35 in the opener, but dropped a 66-45 decision to Ritter in the title game. Owen Harpe led the Tigers with 26 points for the two games while Braxton Pratt added 13 points.
WEDNESDAY
Alexandria finished ninth at the East Central Indiana Classic among 13 wrestling teams. Senior Isaiah Fye took the 113-pound championship and improved to 19-0 on the season while Ezra Fye (15-4) advanced to the 120-pound final before falling to Taye Curtis from the host Jay County Patriots.
In the girls Grant 4, Madison-Grant upended Oak Hill 48-29 in the semifinal behind 10 points from Maddy Moore but fell to Eastbrook 64-13 in the championship game. In the title game, Daya Greene passed Danyelle Hutson as the program’s all-time leader in steals.
FRIDAY
Several area wrestling teams completed two-day holiday tournaments held Thursday and Friday.
In Greentown, Madison-Grant finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, falling only to champion Freemont. Individually, three Argylls won weight-class titles including Tripp Haisley (113), Cole Stitt (170) and Braiden Ross (195).
Anderson, Daleville and Shenandoah took part in the 32-team Connersville Spartan Classic with the Indians placing 24th, the Broncos 27th and the Raiders coming in 29th. Tremayne Brown (170) was the top placing Anderson athlete with a sixth-place finish while Mayson Lewis finished fourth for the Raiders. Reazon Davenport (160) was eighth for the Broncos.
Pendleton Heights was fourth and Lapel was 15th at the 16-team North Montgomery Duals with Jack Todd (25-0) taking the 145-pound championship for the Arabians and being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the meet. Alex Heineman (132) and Garrett Pederson (182) were runners-up for PH. Lapel had a pair of sixth-place wrestlers in Paige Stires (113) and Alan Buzan (120).