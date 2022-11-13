Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Seniors Emilee Finley and Abby Reed began reeling in postseason accolades as both were named All-Delaware County while Finley’s twin sister Lauren earned honorable mention.
Emilee Finley recorded 839 assists this season and eclipsed the 2,000 mark for her career while Reed posted 257 kills and 285 digs for the Broncos. Lauren Finley led Daleville with 374 digs this season.
The Finley twins were also named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-District team for Class 1A North Central and were joined by senior Amarah McPhaul and sophomore Trishell Johnson. McPhaul recorded 209 kills and 51 blocks this season while Johnson led Daleville with 297 kills.
The IHSVCA also named Madison-Grant seniors Alexis Baney and Daya Greene as 2A North Central All-District. Baney led the sectional champion Argylls with 423 kills and 117 blocks while Greene served up 65 aces and had 557 digs, an all-time school single season record.
The Indiana Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-State teams and named Pendleton Heights senior Kam Kail to its third team. Kail led the Arabians to a 10-7 record with 18 goals and six assists this fall.
TUESDAY
The IHSVCA named its All-State teams with Baney and Greene earning 2A First Team honors and Lapel junior Lauren Paska being named Second Team for 2A. McPhaul and Reed were also named Second Team 1A All-State. Paska paced her team with 306 kills and 69 aces in leading the Bulldogs to a 17-11 mark.
Alivia Peoples led all players with 17 points as Anderson Prep improved to 3-0 with a 51-16 rout at Muncie Burris. Freshman Arianna Flowers scored 12 points while senior Kanyla Wills added 11 for the Jets.
Alexandria also improved to 3-0 with a 65-23 win over Delta. Jacklynn Hosier continued her hot start with 26 points while senior Cali Crum added 10 points for the Tigers.
Maddy Moore connected on 4-of-5 3-point shots on her way to 28 points as Madison-Grant opened its season with a 55-15 win over Wes-Del. Katie Stowers added 10 points while Greene had 11 assists and nine steals for the Argylls.
FRIDAY
Three Pendleton Heights players were named to the All-Hoosier Heritage Conference football team. Senior standout offensive lineman Sam Mossoney led the way for the Arabians along with junior defensive back Nolan Souders with five interceptions and senior punter Justin Beeler, who averaged 35.5 yards per kick.
Anderson Prep remained unbeaten with a 47-18 rout of Cambridge City Lincoln. Peoples led the Jets with 16 points and Flowers added eight points.
Alexandria won its fourth in a row to start the season with a 60-23 victory over Southern Wells. Hosier again paced the Tigers with 13 points while Lily Harpe and Payton Pulley added seven points each.
SATURDAY
The Argylls defeated Cowan 41-28 for their second win in as many games. Greene paced M-G with 15 points while Moore added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Haylee Niccum led three Eagles in double figures with 18 points as Frankton scored a 62-18 win at Muncie Central. Emma Sperry added 13 points, and Bella Dean had 12 points for Frankton.