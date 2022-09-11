Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Liberty Christian swept the individual titles at the city cross country meet, with Noah Price (16:23) and Ella Wall (25:23) placing first. Spencer Proctor of Anderson was runner-up in the boys race while Clara Fulton from APA placed second to Wall in the girls event.
At the Delaware County cross country championship, Faith Norris of Daleville (20:21) placed second to Delta star Nicki Southerland.
Behind two goals and an assist from Dominic Thurman, the Lions soccer team defeated Anderson Prep 5-2. Julian Carpenter added a goal and two assists while Carter Wicker contributed seven saves in goal.
Madison-Grant’s tennis team improved to 11-1 overall and 2-0 in the CIC with a 5-0 win over Blackford. Luke Gilman, Christopher Fox and Clayton Hull swept the singles matches in straight sets.
Max and Sam Barr and Aaron Hartley were dominant in sweeping the singles matches and led Frankton to a 5-0 win over Hamilton Heights.
Despite missing top players Jacob Erwin and Isaac Bair, Lapel’s tennis team held off Elwood 4-1. Mason Poynter and Hogan Bair were victorious at No. 2 and No. 3 singles for the Bulldogs while Owen Hinchman posted the lone Panthers' point at No. 1 singles.
Alexandria’s golf team posted a 208 and defeated incomplete Mississinewa. Natalie Long posted a personal-best 51 to match Cali Crum for the low Tigers' score.
Addy Gick fired a career-best 2-under par 34 and Daleville came in with a season-best 171 to defeat Frankton (180) and Elwood (222). Chloe Wenger also shot a personal-best 1-over 37 for the Eagles.
Trishell Johnson tallied 13 kills and Maddie Etchison added four aces as Daleville breezed to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-18 win over Randolph Southern.
Adayna Key and Emma Sperry had 10 kills each, and Holli Klettheimer added nine digs as Frankton defeated Alexandria in three sets.
Lauren Paska recorded nine kills and Elizabeth Stern added seven kills and four blocks to lead Lapel to a 3-1 win over Shenandoah.
WEDNESDAY
The Elwood tennis team posted a 4-1 win over Morristown, led by singles wins from Hinchman, Beau Brandon and Jayden Reese.
Daleville cruised to a 25-14, 25-7, 25-12 sweep of Union City led by 11 digs and six aces from Lauren Finley and nine kills from Abby Reed.
Also with a convincing volleyball win was Madison-Grant as the Argylls rolled past CIC foe Mississinewa 25-8, 25-11, 25-5. Demie Havens led the Argylls with 10 kills while Daya Greene posted 13 digs.
THURSDAY
A win at No. 2 singles by Brandon and a doubles sweep lifted Elwood to a 3-2 tennis win over Muncie Burris.
Pendleton Heights tennis celebrated its seniors with a 5-0 win over Shenandoah. Seniors Sam Bowers (No. 1 singles), Mark Nielsen and Cole Bubenzer (No. 1 doubles) and Isaac Elizondo and Ben Caldwell (No. 2 doubles) led the Arabians' effort.
James Ward, Owen May and Benjamin DeVault swept the singles matches, leading Alexandria to a 4-1 win over Hamilton Heights. It was the fifth straight Tigers' win after a 1-8 start.
Lapel’s netters edged Frankton 3-2 with Hogan Bair claiming the No. 3 singles win for the Bulldogs. While Frankton’s Max and Sam Barr took the top two singles matches, Lapel also swept the doubles matches for the overall win.
Jonatan Rivera-Polanco scored twice, and Alfredo Lopez added a goal and an assist as Anderson picked up a 3-1 soccer win over Richmond.
A golf oddity occurred Thursday when Lapel, Yorktown and Mount Vernon tied in a three-team meet, each team finishing at 180. Macy Beeson was medalist with a 36 for the Bulldogs.
Led by a 41 from Gick, Daleville defeated Blue River Valley 192-213.
The Broncos posted a second sweep in as many days with a 25-20, 25-9, 25-11 win over Union (Modoc). Amarah McPhaul led Daleville with 12 kills, and Ava Papai added 11 kills. Over the weekend, McPhaul announced she has committed to play volleyball at Ohio Wesleyan.
SATURDAY
The Lapel girls soccer team squared its record at 3-3-1 with a 5-0 win over Fort Wayne North Side. Krystin Davis and Sophie Goodwin scored twice, and Maddy Poynter added one goal for the Bulldogs.
Pendleton Heights shot a season-best 385 at Albany Golf Club and placed fourth in the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship. Junior Skylar Baldwin led the Arabians with a 92.
A number of cross country teams participated in the Wildcat Invitational at Marion with several runners earning strong finishes. On the boys side, Andrew Blake of Pendleton Heights was seventh in the Red Division while Connor King from Anderson placed 10th in the Grey Division. In the girls races, Ava Jarrell ran a personal-best time 18:52 and placed fifth in the Red Division and Norris from Daleville was also a fifth-place runner in the Grey Division.
At the Blackford Invitational, Hunter Smith from Frankton ran fifth, leading four area runners in the top 10. Caleb Ewer from Madison-Grant was seventh, Reese was eighth for Elwood and Hayden Troxel from Shenandoah placed 10th. In the girls race, Emma Kelich was sixth for the Argylls with Evelyn Croy (seventh) and Emma Sheward (ninth) from Frankton and Alora Coble of Elwood (10th) also earning top-10 finishes.
At Randolph Southern, Price took first place in the boys race while Lilly Thomas from Alexandria earned an eighth-place finish in the girls race.