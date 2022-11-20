Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Maddy Poynter led three players in double figures with 13 points as Lapel posted a 56-47 win at Wabash. Poynter also had eight rebounds and three assists while freshman Laniah Wills had her fourth double-double in as many games with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Deannaya Haseman added 12 points and seven rebounds, AnnaLee Stow had nine points, and Kerith Renihan handed out six assists.
Madison-Grant improved to 3-0 with a 44-40 overtime win at Marion. Maddy Moore led the way for the Argylls with 16 points and five rebounds while Jasmyn Rainey contributed 11 points and seven rebounds.
WEDNESDAY
Four state finalists were among the five area runners named All-State by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. Noah Price of Liberty Christian headlined the group as the Class 1A Boys Runner of the Year while Cameron Smith and Sophie Goodwin from Lapel were named to the 2A boys and girls teams. Faith Norris from Daleville was named 1A Girls All-State while Pendleton Heights sophomore Ava Jarrell — who placed 31st at the state meet — earned honorable mention all-state at the 4A level.
THURSDAY
Alexandria overcame an early double-digit deficit for a 48-47 win at Yorktown behind 33 points from sophomore Jacklynn Hosier. Lily Harpe added five points as the Tigers improved to 5-0 on the young season.
FRIDAY
Whitney Warfel scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Pendleton Heights to a 60-53 win at Greenfield-Central. Kaycie Warfel added 21 points and eight steals as the Arabians improved to 2-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
SATURDAY
Daleville split its four matches at the season-opening Bronco Super Duals wrestling invitational, but three Broncos were undefeated on the day. Daleville fell to Hamilton Southeastern and Frankfort and defeated Blackford and Wapahani with Dawson Brooks, Ayden Ramirez and Weston Tooley finishing 4-0.
With wins over West Lafayette Harrison, Taylor, Marion, Western and Blue River, Madison-Grant took home the top prize of the McKoon Invitational at Taylor High School. Five Argylls — McKenna Craig, Nathan Knopp, Lucas Knopp, Gavin Colburn and Boston Caudell — completed 5-0 days for M-G.
Pendleton Heights opened with a strong 4-1 showing at the Hamilton Heights Super Six. Brooks Bond at 106 pounds and Jackson Todd at 145 pounds were 5-0 for the Arabians.
Freshman Gabbi Patrick scored a career-high 22 points to lead Shenandoah (2-3) to a 57-22 win over Cambridge City Lincoln.