Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the many games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Pendleton Heights senior Jamison Dunham capped his brilliant career by being named All-Hoosier Heritage Conference for boys basketball. Dunham averaged 18.3 points this year for the Arabians.
Daleville seniors Tre Johnson and Cam Leisure were named to the All-Delaware County team while sophomore Meryck Adams earned honorable mention. Johnson averaged 16.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Broncos, and Leisure scored 11.8 points per game and led the area with a 7.7-assist per game average. Adams scored 13.3 points per game for the sectional runners-up.
Lapel senior Brock Harper announced he will continue his academic and baseball careers at the University of Indianapolis next year.
TUESDAY
Five area players were named boys basketball All-Central Indiana Conference. Seniors Harrison Schwinn (17 points, 8 rebounds per game) and Jacob Davenport (12.1 points, 3.5 assists) from Frankton, senior Seth Lugar (12.3 points) and junior Jase Howell (15.7 points, 5.8 assists) of Madison-Grant and junior Owen Harpe (11.7 points) were honored as all-conference while a trio of Elwood Panthers — Jayden Reese, Will Retherford and Hunter Sallee — and Blake Mills of Frankton were named honorable mention.
Alexandria senior Austin Stinson announced he will join his twin sister Reanna in continuing his academic and track careers at Indiana University-East in Richmond.
FRIDAY
Lapel senior Brennan Stow followed through on his earlier verbal commitment and signed to continue his academic and football careers at the University of St. Francis.
Liberty Christian senior three-sport star Tyler Houk announced on social media he will stay close to home next season and play soccer at Anderson University. Houk was goalkeeper for the three-time sectional champions and recorded five shutouts last season.
