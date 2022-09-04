Each week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Abraham Tapia put home the game winner in overtime as Liberty Christian soccer defeated Seton Catholic 3-2. Julian Carpenter scored two goals for the Lions while Dominic Thurman had two assists and Carter Wicker had 12 saves in goal.
Madison-Grant improved to 9-1 on the tennis season with a 5-0 win over Taylor. Luke Gilman (1S) and Clayton Hull (3S) won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for the Argylls.
Sam Barr won 6-1, 6-2 at 2S and Aaron Hartley 6-3, 6-1 at 3S to lead Frankton to a 4-1 win over Muncie Burris.
Elwood’s Owen Hinchman and Beau Brandon won their singles matches in straight sets and Anderson forfeited the remaining three matches in a 5-0 Panthers win.
Lapel improved to 11-0 in dual golf meets with a 191 as Macy Beeson earned medalist with a 1-over par 36. Grace Martin added a 47 as Lapel outdistanced Tipton (203) and Alexandria (228). Rylie Kellams led the Tigers with a 50.
Krystin Davis booted home the equalizer with four minutes remaining as Lapel girls soccer salvaged a 1-1 draw with Scecina. It was the 11th goal of the season for Davis.
Class 3A second-ranked Frankton stormed back from a 2-1 deficit to win at Hamilton Heights 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 16-14) behind a triple-double from Emma Sperry. She finished with 28 assists, 18 kills and 13 digs while Holli Klettheimer added 13 kills and 11 digs, Claire Duncan had 21 digs and Mackenzie Long added 22 assists for the Eagles.
Aubrey Baer had 10 kills and Addy Warren added 13 digs and five aces as Alexandria posted a 25-17, 17-25, 25-14, 25-15 win at Blackford.
In a 3-1 loss to Eastbrook, Madison-Grant’s Daya Greene established a new school volleyball record when she recorded 40 digs in the match. Greene already owns the career digs mark, which she broke last week.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton swept all five tennis matches from Shenandoah, led by singles players Sam and Max Barr and Hartley.
Elwood’s tennis team knocked off Tipton 4-1 with Peterson Pan and Zane Henry and Will Seibel and Anthony Pan sweeping the doubles matches.
The Argylls made a tennis statement win with a 5-0 sweep of CIC rival Mississinewa. Gilman took the No. 1 singles match 7-6, 6-3.
Beeson earned medalist with a 35, but Lapel suffered its first golf dual loss of the season 164-188 to Delta.
Trishell Johnson put away 10 kills to lead Daleville to a 3-0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-17) sweep of Seton Catholic.
Greene added 13 digs to her school record, and Lexi Baney recorded 10 kills as the Argylls swept Northfield.
Lauren Paska recorded 26 kills, five aces and 18 digs and Lapel went on the road and picked up a 3-2 win at Tipton. Karlie Jannings handed out 38 assists, and Maryn Landis led the defense with 24 digs.
THURSDAY
Lapel’s Cameron Smith and Daleville’s Faith Norris continued their hot early season trend with wins at the Landes Invitational at Hamilton Heights. Smith’s teammate, Braxton Burress, also recorded a fifth-place finish while Hayden Troxel of Shenandoah (eighth) and Noah Colvin from Daleville (ninth) added top-10 runs. Hannah Combs of Lapel also ran 10th in the girls race.
James Ward, Owen May and Benjamin DeVault swept the singles matches as Alexandria handed Shenandoah a 4-1 loss. Cooper Allen and Christian Dyer picked up the only Raiders' point at No. 2 doubles.
Blue River Valley (203) edged Shenandoah (207) and Alexandria (212) in a three-team dual. Carly Chandler led the Raiders with a 41 while Rylie Kellams shot a 46 for the Tigers.
Daleville and Wapahani battled to a 203-203 tie, which was decided in Wapahani’s favor on a tiebreaker. Addy Gick led the Broncos with a 46.
Lapel picked up its second girls soccer win and their first on the road with a 3-2 victory at Eastbrook. Davis scored three times for the Bulldogs while Sophie Goodwin accounted for a pair of assists.
Maddy Moore led Madison-Grant with 13 assists as the Argylls wasted little time in sweeping Anderson 3-0.
Paska recorded 16 kills and 17 digs, and Elizabeth Stern added 12 kills as Lapel posted a 3-1 win over Tri-Central.
SATURDAY
The beat rolled on for Lapel’s Cameron Smith as the junior took first place in the Gold Division at the Marion Cross Country Invitational with a winning time of 16:06. Frankton’s Hunter Smith was sixth in the same race while Andrew Blake of Pendleton Heights placed seventh in the Elite Division.
Fellow Arabian Ava Jarrell finished second in the girls Elite race while Goodwin took seventh in the Gold race for Lapel.